Victor Ray: 'I Don’t Think I Ever Outgrew My Spider-Man Phase' | My Life In 20. Picture: Capital Buzz

By Sam Prance

Victor Ray is quickly making a name for himself as one of the most talented voices of his generation. To celebrate the release of his new EP, 'I Tried', we asked Victor to take a trip down memory lane to answer our 'My Life In 20' questions.

20) What movie could you watch 20 times over and not get bored?

I could probably watch Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 20 times in a row. I don’t think I ever outgrew my Spider-Man phase to be honest.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

Whatever video game I’m playing at the time. I get a bit obsessed with the stories so once I start talking about it I probably won’t stop for a while.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

I moved to London at 18. I didn’t have any friends and barely any money but I knew I needed to be here to do what I love. That’s probably one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

Willow Smith. I don’t even know why but mate, I was invested and convinced we’d meet.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

I got my GCSE results the same week so all I remember was being terrified to go to school.

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

I used to hate sparkling water but now I’m in my mid 20's I feel like I’m grown when I drink it.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14 and why?

Avatar: The Last Airbender. And I still am. To this day.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I never used to be superstitious but I remember my ex was so serious about avoiding a triple drain, and for some reason it stuck.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

My mum was really tryna make me a footballer when I was young so maybe I’d be Jude Bellingham for 12 hours. Mum would be gassed.

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

I had a best friend called Kyle when I was 11 and I just remember all the wild stories we’d make up to convince our parents to let us have a sleepover.

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

Hopefully I can cut off cigarettes for good. Not ideal as a singer.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

I don’t know why but when I was 9 I thought quicksand would really be the death of me. I had no clue how to get out of it and it freaked me out. As if I’d come across it often or something.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

When I was 8, I just wanted to be Usher. He was just too cool to me and still is to be honest.

7) Which of the 7 deadly sins are you most guilty of?

Of all the seven sins, it’s got to be gluttony I’m guilty of. I feel like I have to tell myself when not to eat or snack during the day these times.

6) You can invite 6 people to your dream dinner party, who would you invite?

Sam Cooke, Muhammad Ali, Dave Chapelle, J. Cole, Amy Winehouse and Adele would be the 6 people at my dinner party. The stories I’d get out of them would be mad and I’m sure it would be jokes too.

5) Name 5 things you can't live without.

Headphones, PlayStation, Vaseline, Greggs and tea. All essential.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

I am unapologetically honest.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

Donny Hathaway - 'A Song For You'

Ed Sheeran - 'The A Team'

Labrinth - 'Jealous'

These songs all make me feel something in a way not many songs can.

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

Sell out Wembley and to jump out of a plane. Both equally insane, I think.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

Bit obvious sadly: Music is the truest love I’ve known. It’s there for my highs and my lows and it gives me purpose.

