Henry Moodie: Dream dinner party? 'I'd love to get One Direction back together' | My Life In 20. Picture: Capital Buzz

To celebrate his brand new single 'beat up my car', we asked rising singer-songwriter Henry Moodie to take a trip down memory lane to answer our 'My Life In 20' questions.

20) What movie could you watch 20 times over and not get bored?

Lion. That movie always makes me tear up!

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

I could talk about Taylor Swift lore for days! I’m the biggest Swiftie.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18? And how did it impact you?

I wrote and produced and put out my first song ‘you were there for me’ (which i nearly didn’t do) and my life changed after that song - it got me my record deal!

17) Who was your crush at 17 (celebrity or non-celeb)? What made you fall for them?

One of my friends who I wrote 'drunk text' about. They still don’t know it’s about them…

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

My 16th was in the first lockdown. I couldn’t see any friends in person so I remember my friends put together a video from each member of my friendship group saying happy birthday to me - I felt so loved!

Henry Moodie - beat up car (official video)

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

Ooo good question. Getting up early, I never used to be a morning person, but now I’m running like 5k every morning hahaha.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14 and why?

Modern Family - my mum loved the show and raised us all on it!

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

This sounds weird, but we have a pre-show ritual - and if we do it right, it’s bad luck - if we do it wrong, it’s good luck.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

My tour manager Tom, to see how annoying I am ahahah!

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11? And what’s the first thing you remember about them?

My best friend Thomas who is still one of my best friends. He’s such a chill person and whenever I’m anxious I try and think ‘how would Thomas think in this situation’.

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

Negative self-talk.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9? And did you have any funny encounters because of it?

I was scared of seven because seven eight nine.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

My dad is a doctor so I wanted to be a doctor, but soon realised I’m definitely not intelligent enough for that.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

I wish I didn’t compare myself to others so much and always want more - so I would say envy. I try my best to live in the moment because one day we’ll get older and look back and call these the good old days.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party, who would you invite?

I'd love to get the original members of One Direction back together and see what they talk about.

Henry Moodie - orbit (official video)

5) Name five things you can't live without.

Family, friends, music, phone (even though I hate to admit it), food/water.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Empathic, dramatic, thoughtful, creative.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

Adele - 'Someone Like You'

Coldplay - 'Fix You'

Taylor Swift - 'Style'

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

Paying the Royal Albert Hall with an orchestra. Raye’s 21st Century Blues album really inspired me. She’s incredible! Write a song with the songwriting legend Max Martin.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

Music :)

