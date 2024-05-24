Monét X Change: 'I Will Order From Three Different Restaurants On UberEats At The Same Time' | My Life In 20

To celebrate the release of her brand new album 'Grey Rainbow, Vol. 1', we asked drag icon Monét X Change to take a trip down memory lane to answer our 'My Life In 20' questions.

20) What movie could you watch 20 times over and not get bored?

The Notebook. I cry every time. I want that kind of love…but I also don’t want that kind of love [laughs].

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

Tucking. I have a lot of theories and hypotheses to discuss with the world!

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18? And how did it impact you?

Moving away from home and going to college. Getting out of my home city made me a more fully-rounded human being. My college years were so formative.

17) Who was your crush at 17? What made you fall for them?

Raz-B from B2K. I thought he was the swaggiest one in the group. Those thick juicy lips were hypnotizing. Back then he was the tea!

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

Being disappointed I wasn’t on My Super Sweet 16. I thought I’d get discovered for it but that didn’t happen. I wanted to be on MTV so bad. Now I’m on MTV promoting my own album!

Monét X Change - ROTATION (feat. @LondonHill) [Official Music Video]

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

Broccoli.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14 and why?

Static Shock on The WB! I was obsessed, honey. They need to bring it back actually.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I don’t believe in superstitions. If you believe in them, more power to you. But they are ridiculous to me. You eating that PB&J sandwich before each show because you think it’s good luck is NOT gonna help you, girl…[cackles].

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

I would live the life of Rihanna. Just to know what it is like to be that beautiful, that powerful, that funny - people don’t talk about how effortlessly funny she is enough for me.

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11? And what’s the first thing you remember about them?

My best friend Kamika. She’s still one of my best friends today. I met her at school right after I had just moved to Brooklyn from St. Lucia. I had a very thick West Indian accent and was missing my front tooth. The fact that she graciously gave me her friendship [laughs], I cherish her forever to this day.

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

Procrastination. I’d love to quit that—I really would. I have gotten better but…it is what it is!

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9? And did you have any funny encounters because of it?

Getting in trouble for talking in class. I would go home and act like nothing happened. Meanwhile they were calling my house!

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be a doctor. I’m a child of immigrants, you know. I wanted to be a surgeon but now I’m way too queasy for that but back then I thought I could do it.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of? How does it manifest in your life?

Gluttony. I will order from three different restaurants on Uber Eats at the same time. Or I will order so much from one place they give me three place settings.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party (dead or alive), who would you invite?

Whitney Houston, Cleopatra, Harriet Tubman, Beyoncé, Adina Howard. And George Washington…I have so many questions.

Monét X Change - BODY (Official Music Video)

5) Name five things you can't live without.

Makeup, Dick, Fried Chicken (If I could never eat fried chicken again, I’d rather not live), the beach (anything ocean/water adjacent), and string bikinis.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Irreverent, Brazen, Funny, Charming.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

'Have You Ever' by Brandy, 'Party & Bullshit' by Biggie Smalls, and 'Rotation' by moi!

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

Go skydiving, and play a principal role at the Metropolitan Opera.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

My grandmother. I love my grandmother so much -- the sweetest kindest lady who sacrificed so much for me.

