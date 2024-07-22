f5ve Reveal Their Favourite 3 Songs Of All Time | My Life In 20

f5ve reveal their favourite 3 songs of all time. Picture: Capital Buzz/Charlotte Rutherford

By Katie Louise Smith

To celebrate the release of their brand new single 'Underground', we asked Japanese girl group sensation f5ve (Rui, Ruri, Sayaka, Kaede and Miyuu) to take a trip down memory lane to answer our 'My Life In 20' questions.

20) What movie could you watch 20 times over and not get bored?

Rui: Suicide Squad

Ruri: 10 Promises to My Dog

Sayaka: The Devil Wears Prada

Kaede: Harry Potter series

Miyuu: High School Musical

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

Rui: About noodles, and Kakegurui or My Hero Academia.

Ruri: About beauty products such as masks, lip products, and hair care.

Sayaka: Vocal training and technique!!

Kaede: f5ve’s future :)

Miyuu: Dogs, makeup :D

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18? And how did it impact you?

Rui: I met "f5ve", and became "f5ve".

Ruri: When our former group (Happiness) record reached number one on the Japanese charts.

Sayaka: I was able to be on an arena tour for the first time (E-Girls). I learned so much about live touring, myself, and how to navigate being in a girl group!

Kaede: I had my first arena tour in Japan when I was 18 (E-Girls)! It made me realise how much I love performing and gave me so much motivation to do my best as an artist!

Miyuu: The first time our former group (Happiness) reached number one on the Japanese charts!

17) Who was your crush at 17 (celebrity or non-celeb)? What made you fall for them?

Rui: Eijiro Kirishima (from My Hero Academia) because he is cool and kind.

Ruri: Avril Lavigne. That's when I started to listen to rock music.

Sayaka: Koharu Sugawara. I love her dance style, and how she expresses herself. I went to take classes!

Kaede: Justin Bieber!! I've liked him since he released 'Baby'. I love his voice and songs, and I also remember going to see his documentary film alone.

Miyuu: Taeyeon from Girls Generation. The people around me told me that we looked alike, which made me interested and imitate a lot!

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

Rui: I had boba tea with my mom and friends that threw a surprise party for me!

Ruri: My birthday party with my family in Osaka before moving to Tokyo.

Sayaka: I lived with the members from my former group, they came to my room at exactly 0:00 AM to celebrate!

Kaede: I made 16 wishes!

Miyuu: My family took me to the Aquarium!

f5ve's brand new single 'Underground' is out now. Picture: Charlotte Rutherford

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

Rui: Green juice (Aojiru)

Ruri: Sushi!

Sayaka: Cilantro!

Kaede: Horror movies!

Miyuu: People

14) What TV show where you obsessed with at 14 and why?

Rui: Shimura Zoo and Otameshika! (Both Japanese shows)

Ruri: Music Station (Japanese music show)

Sayaka: Hanerunotobira (Japanese comedy show) It was the time I moved to Tokyo, and it helped me bond with new friends, talking about the show.

Kaede: The Heirs (Korean drama) The story was interesting and I couldn’t stop watching! It got me hooked on Korean dramas since then!

Miyuu: Picaruno teiri (Japanese comedy show)

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

Rui: Whenever I have an important task next day, I hit my pillow and wish for good luck before I go to bed.

Ruri: Before going on stage, I put on a lot of perfume to gain my confidence!

Sayaka: I cover my belly when there is thunder, and I wear perfume before going on stage to feel relaxed.

Kaede: Cutting nails at night is said bad luck in Japan.

Miyuu: When thunder rumbles I hide my belly, and I spray perfume before going on stage.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

Rui: Blood Pop! I want to be a genius music creator and produce music.

Ruri: My dog! I would like to know what my dog is feeling.

Sayaka: Blood Pop! I want to know how he produces his music! He is such a genius.

Kaede: FBI Profiler. I think it is exciting to see criminal minds and to confront a serial killer.

Miyuu: Kylie Jenner. I would love to experience her life!

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11? And what’s the first thing you remember about them?

Rui: My dog, which I met at the pet store. All the good and bad memories, she was aways by my side.

Ruri: My friend Rui! We are friends from childhood and spent a lot of time together.

Sayaka: My friend Lisa! We always played together after school, and I remember it was the first time to recognised that I’m allergic to dogs, playing with her dog. I love dogs though!!

Kaede: My classmate. I don’t remember how we met, but we played every day :)

Miyuu: My friend Shiori. We were together on the way and back from dance classes.

f5ve - Underground 「Official MV」

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

Rui: I can't take action till the last minute. I’m such a procrastinator!!!

Ruri: The habit of being so worried if I have everything before I leave my house.

Sayaka: I happen to over drink when I hang out with my friends, I want to become the person who can wrap up at the same time when everyone is leaving.

Kaede: I want to quit colouring my hair once a month lmao.

Miyuu: Closing bottle lids properly... Reduce luggage when traveling.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9? And did you have any funny encounters because of it?

Rui: Horror escape games.

Ruri: I'm scared of birds, because pigeons dropped droppings on me on the way home from school.

Sayaka: Tokyo. I’m from Miyazaki, and I remember how overwhelmed I was to be in such a big city, with so many people.

Kaede: My mom. It was scary to see my mom get mad, so I ran around the living room!

Miyuu: My Dance Teacher. She was very strict and scary at that time. Classes were tough.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

Rui: Artist

Ruri: Artist

Sayaka: Dancer

Kaede: I don’t think I had any dreams, I was so into playing with my friends!

Miyuu: Artist (I started dancing from when I was 8)

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of? How does it manifest in your life?

Rui: Sloth. Once I slack off, it's hard for me to get back on track, and I often regret it later.

Ruri: Gluttony. I always think about overeating lol

Sayaka: Greed. I wish to continue to be active as an artist :)

Kaede: Envy. When I was young, I constantly compared myself to other beautiful people around me. As getting older, I became to value my own individuality and beauty!

Miyuu: Wrath. I get carried away by my emotions and quickly become tired and can get frustrated easily.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party (dead or alive), who would you invite?

Rui: Taylor Swift, f5ve members, mom.

Ruri: f5ve members and staff who are always with us.

Sayaka: My parents, and both of my grandparents.

Kaede: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Yoona from Girls Generation, Adam Sandler, Mr. Beast, Beyoncé.

Miyuu: My family (mom, dad, grandmom, little brother and two dogs).

Japanese girl band sensation f5ve answer our My Life In 20 questions. Picture: Crystalline

5) Name five things you can't live without.

Rui: Fruit tea, noodles ,YouTube, grandma's handmade food, phone.

Ruri: Music, phone, nature, face lotion, family.

Sayaka: Phone, money, rice, work, perfume.

Kaede: My dogs, phone, music, jeans, sneakers ❤

Miyuu: Alone time, cosmetics, phone, music, hi-5 :)

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Rui: Diamond, Curious, Artist, Rui

Ruri: Laughs a lot, sing, black, gold

Sayaka: Stoic, Healthy, Dance, Brilliance

Kaede: Talkative, sun, geeky, peaceful :)

Miyuu: Mochi, white, delicate, makeup

3) Your top three songs of all time.

Rui: Taylor Swift – 'Starlight', Ayumu Imazu – 'Sunshower', Macaroni Enpitsu – 'Mr. Blue Sky'

Ruri: Ayumi Hamasaki – 'A Song for xx', Red Hot Chili Peppers – 'By The Way', Dai Hirai – 'Stand By Me, Stand By You'

Sayaka: EXILE – 'Kiss You', TLC – 'Creep', Michael Jackson – 'Billie Jean'

Kaede: Spice Girls – 'Wannabe', Justin Bieber – 'One Less Lonely Girl', Seventeen – 'Don't Wanna Cry'

Miyuu: High School Musical 2 – 'Everyday', Destiny's Child – 'Cater 2 U', Ne-Yo – 'So Sick'

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

Rui: To get a very cool car, and to go on a WORLD TOUR!!

Ruri: Fulfilling filial duties, go on a trip overseas

Sayaka: Take my parents for a overseas trip, travel to various countries.

Kaede: To be on a world tour as f5ve, having a big dog.

Miyuu: Travel to various countries, to travel overseas.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

Rui: My Family.

Ruri: My Dog and family.

Sayaka: Dance

Kaede: My family and my dogs!!

Miyuu: Myself!

f5ve’s new single ‘Underground’ is out now.

