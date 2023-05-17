Fans Think Miley Cyrus' 'Jaded' Video Hints At Old Songs About Liam Hemsworth

17 May 2023, 11:52

Fans have theories about Miley Cyrus' 'Jaded'
Fans have theories about Miley Cyrus' 'Jaded'. Picture: Miley Cyrus/Instagram/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Fans have found striking similarities between 'Jaded' and Miley Cryus' old music videos...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Miley Cyrus has released 'Jaded' as a single and fans are convinced that there's a hidden meaning to the music video.

The 30-year-old star got us all excited for the sunny months ahead when she dropped 'Endless Summer Vacation' and her third song from the record has, once again, reignited interest in her history with Liam Hemsworth.

Fans Recognise Miley Cyrus' Voice In Mysterious Songs Under Another Name

The music video dropped on May 16, following up from previous anthems such as 'Flowers' and 'River', and shows Miley belting out the rock ballad's lyrics in a series of scenes by the pool, in bed and whilst looking statuesque among the palm trees – she looked utterly stunning!

It didn't take fans long to recognise some of these shots from previous videos, leading everyone to believe that she was referencing other songs about her ex-husband.

Miley Cyrus performs River on Disney Plus special

Miley Cyrus' new video is full of Easter eggs
Miley Cyrus' new video is full of Easter eggs. Picture: Miley Cyrus/YouTube
Fans recognised some scenes in 'Jaded'
Fans recognised some scenes in 'Jaded'. Picture: Miley Cyrus/YouTube

One fan theory instantly took Twitter by storm, claiming that Miley was 'parodying' music videos of tracks that she wrote about Liam, from love songs to break-up ballads.

The viral tweet shows side-by-side comparisons of shots used in 'Jaded' and 2017's 'Malibu', the latter of which was written about rekindling her on-again-off-again relationship with Liam, who at the time was her fiancé.

Stills from both videos look strikingly similar, showing the pop star singing against the backdrops of blue skies and green fields.

The scenes showing Miley in white bed sheets also bear a resemblance to her 'Adore You' video back in 2013, which is an aptly named track about her admiration for her partner.

Miley Cyrus hints at Liam relationship in her new video
Miley Cyrus hints at Liam relationship in her new video. Picture: Getty

On the flip side, 'Jaded' also seems to reference the downfall of their relationship, with fans pointing out parallels with 'Slide Away'; Miley's 2019 release in response to her and Liam's separation and subsequent divorce.

'Slide Away' also shows the songstress donning gold and brooding in a pool – just like in her most recent video!

The former Disney darling's most recent lyrics describe the demise of a relationship and the regret she feels for not voicing her concerns – you can read the full lyrical lowdown here.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Beyoncé is launching a haircare line

All The Info On Beyoncé’s Haircare Brand

Who is Corey Mylchreest's girlfriend and more..

Get To Know Queen Charlotte's Corey Mylchreest: From His Girlfriend To His Instagram t& More

Happy International Women's Day

Women Who Have Built Empires: Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande & More

Features

Zendaya never ceases to amaze with her red carpet looks

13 Of Zendaya's Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks

Features

OMITB is coming back...

Only Murders In The Building Series 3: Release Date, Cast & More

TV & Film

Taylor Lautner reacted to Taylor Swift's upcoming 'Speak Now' re-release

Taylor Lautner Jokes He's 'Praying' For John Mayer As He Reacts To Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now’ Re-Release

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star