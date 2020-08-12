Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Tipped For Strictly Come Dancing 2020

12 August 2020, 16:01

Molly-Mae Hague could be headed for Strictly 2020.
Molly-Mae Hague could be headed for Strictly 2020. Picture: instagram

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague is the latest celeb rumoured to be taking part on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Molly-Mae Hague has been tipped for Strictly 2020.

The Love Islander, who is still in a relationship with Tommy Fury, who she met in the famous villa, is reportedly being eyed up by show bosses who are apparently considering lifting their ‘reality star ban’.

Love Island Star Molly-Mae Hague Almost Banned From Flight To Greece In 'Most Stressful Airport Experience'

Molly-Mae Hague is rumoured to be starring on Strictly 2020.
Molly-Mae Hague is rumoured to be starring on Strictly 2020. Picture: instagram

Coral’s John Hill told a tabloid: "Molly-Mae was one of the stars of Love Island in 2019 and our betting suggests her next challenge could come on the Strictly dance floor this year.

"Although we wouldn't rule out Molly-Mae from shining up the dance floor, she is not amongst the early favourites to lift the Glitterball Trophy."

Molly-Mae’s Love Island co-star Amber Gill has also been tipped to be joining the cast, along with the show’s voiceover star, Iain Stirling.

Other rumoured celebs include Michelle Keegan and Alan Carr.

The reports about Molly-Mae come days after it was reported that her boyfriend Tommy could be taking part in this year’s I’m A Celeb.

The reality star has been given odds of 2/5 to join the show’s line-up by Betway.

Betway’s Chad Yeomans told Mirror online: "Love Island’s Tommy Fury is odds-on at 2/5 to be battling his way through bushtucker trials on this year’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!”

Those two are going to be raking in the cash with all these rumoured high-profile TV appearances!

