Love Island Star Molly-Mae Hague Almost Banned From Flight To Greece In 'Most Stressful Airport Experience'

Molly-Mae Hague was told by airline staff she wouldn’t be able to fly to Greece after issues with her QR code.

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague is heading on her second post-lockdown holiday already, this time treating her sister Zoe to a few days in Greece.

However, their vacation got off to a stressful start when they arrived at the airport and Molly was told she couldn’t fly due to getting her QR Code the night before, instead of 48 hours prior to her flight.

Love Island’s Maura Higgins Slams Ex Curtis Pritchard After Pictures Emerge Of Him Kissing Woman He Denied Cheating On Her With

The Greek government has issued a new locator form, a QR code, to aid their test and trace system amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Molly-Mae Hague was almost banned from flying to Greece. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae and her sister eventually made it to Greece. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

After being told she couldn’t fly that day Molly booked herself a taxi home and her sister was preparing to go alone, until a group of people who asked for a photo with the fashion blogger pointed out if her sister had Molly’s name in her notes she should be permitted to fly.

Molly said she’d ‘never had a more stressful airport experience in my life.’

Ranting on Instagram about the ordeal, Molly warned her 4.4 million followers: ”If you're flying to Greece/ Crete or anywhere you need a QR code for then please please please make sure you do it 48 hours before your flight.

"I did mine last night and when I arrived at the airport I was told I wasn't allowed to fly today luckily my sister had put me on the 'notes' section of her QR code form and it meant I was allowed to fly (shoutout to the group of people who asked for a pic and told us that this was allowed!)"

Molly-Mae Hague is in Greece with Maura Higgins. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

She continued: "I had literally booked my car home and was sending Zoe by herself.

"It is SO strict and the easyJet staff were so so unhelpful and rude. Admittedly this was my fault however there is nothing on the website that tells you about a time frame... I felt so bad for all the families and couples that were in the same position as me but hadn't done the notes section thing so I just wanted to warn everyone.”

Molly Mae has joined Love Island pal Maura Higgins at a resort in Greece, as well as their hairdresser pal Jay Birmingham.

Tommy Fury is also set to join his girlfriend and their friends.

Holidaymakers looking to fly to Greece are advised to check the current travel requirements on their chosen airline’s website.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celeb News