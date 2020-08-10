Love Island’s Maura Higgins Slams Ex Curtis Pritchard After Pictures Emerge Of Him Kissing Woman He Denied Cheating On Her With

Maura Higgins was reportedly left 'humiliated' after pictures emerged of Curtis Pritchard kissing the dancer. Picture: Instagram

Maura Higgins has shared a cryptic tweet after photos emerged of her Love Island ex Curtis Pritchard kissing dancer, Amber Pierson.

Love Island’s Maura Higgins has slammed her ex-boyfriend Curtis Pritchard after photos emerged of him kissing dancer, Amber Pierson.

In the snaps obtained by a tabloid, the ballroom dancer was pictured with his arms around Amber, kissing her, which led Maura to share a seriously cryptic tweet, seemingly about her ex.

She took to Twitter to write: “The truth always comes out in the end,” before liking a number of tweets which called out her ex for ‘cheating’ and being ‘a villain’.

One tweet, which Maura liked, read: “@CurtisPritchard another cheating f**ker from the shady world of strictly.”

Maura Higgins shared a tweet after the pictures emerged. Picture: Twitter

Another shared a side-by-side picture of the exes, calling Maura the ‘perceived villa villain’, and writing ‘actual villain villa’ under Curtis’ photo.

Maura also allegedly took to her Instagram story to write: "Always trust your first gut instincts. If you genuinely feel in your heart and soul that something is wrong, it usually is.”

This comes after Maura reportedly had her suspicions that Curtis and Amber were involved when she was dating the Love Island star, but the dancer had denied the rumours at the time, insisting she was just friends with Curtis.

An insider told a tabloid that the Irish beauty was left ‘humiliated’ after the photos emerged, saying: "Maura feels humiliated, as she had suspicions of Curtis cheating and believes now she should have trusted her gut feeling at the time."

Curtis and Maura were together for eight months. Picture: Instagram

Curtis Pritchard was spotted kissing Amber Pierson. Picture: Instagram

They continued: "She feels she stayed in the relationship too long and should have cut ties when she started to have doubts.

“Curtis is adamant his relationship with Maura ended long before his romance started with Amber. But he’s not stupid and can see how it looks.

“Maura is in a really great place right now, though. She’s got really good mates around her and is focusing on herself, on her career and the many exciting projects she has coming up.”

Curtis and Maura made it to the finals together, in 2019’s Love Island, and dated for eight months before splitting in March this year.

