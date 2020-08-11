Love Island’s Amber Gill Tipped For Strictly Come Dancing 2020

11 August 2020, 10:51

Amber has been tipped to star on Strictly Come Dancing 2020.
Amber has been tipped to star on Strictly Come Dancing 2020. Picture: instagram

Love Island’s Amber Gill has been tipped for Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

Love Island star Amber Gill could be making an appearance on the 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing, according to bookies.

Greg O'Shea's ex has odds of 10-11 that she’ll make the star-studded line-up.

Love Island’s Amber Gill Slams 'Pathetic' Ex Greg O’Shea After He Shaded Her In Savage Tweet

Amber Gill could be set to appear on Strictly Come Dancing 2020.
Amber Gill could be set to appear on Strictly Come Dancing 2020. Picture: Instagram

Coral's Harry Aitkenhead told a tabloid: "There was no Love Island this summer but we think we'll be seeing plenty of last year's winner on our screens this autumn.

"We make Amber odds on to be a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing."

Amber won her series of Love Island, in 2019, so maybe she’ll keep up her winning streak and get her hands on the glitterball trophy!?

Since appearing on the show, the former beauty therapist has landed a million pound clothing deal and amassed 2.8million followers on social media. So it’s no surprise Strictly are considering her.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall has also been tipped to be starring on the show.

According to betting agent Coral, the odds of her taking part are 2-1!

Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead said: ”There's lots of rumours flying around now about who will line up on the next series of Strictly and we think Jade would be a huge hit.

"We've slashed the odds on it happening to just 2-1."

Other celebs tipped to be starring include Michelle Keegan and Alan Carr.

Show bosses also reportedly have their eye on Love Island voiceover, Iain Stirling.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

