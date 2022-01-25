Love Island Fans Can’t Get Over ‘How Different’ Faye Looks Months After Dissolving Filler

Fans have been commenting on how different Faye Winter looks since leaving Love Island.

Love Island fans can’t stop talking about how different Faye Winter looks as she supported her pal Liberty Poole on Dancing On Ice.

While Liberty made her DOI debut and was being cheered on, on the sidelines by fellow Islanders Faye and Kaz Kamwi, Faye’s transformation was the talk of social media.

The 26-year-old former lettings manager has taken steps to embrace a more natural look since leaving the villa in August last year.

She has had new lip fillers put back in after dissolving the injectables she had during her time on Love Island, after revealing that a challenge left them uneven.

Fans couldn't get over how 'different' Faye looks since leaving Love Island. Picture: Getty

Faye Winter had her fillers dissolved and put a smaller amount back in. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

Faye admitted that her pre-Love Island fillers were 4ml, while her newer pout only used 1.5ml.

The girlfriend of Teddy Soares also shared before and after snaps of her fillers at the time on social media.

Now fans can’t stop commenting on her transformation after she appeared in the audience of DOI, with one fan tweeting: “Omg faye looks so different?!?! #DancingOnIce.”

“That’s FAYE??!!?? She looks f**king gorgeous! #dancingonice,” penned another.

Faye previously revealed that a Love Island challenge left her fillers unevenFaye previously revealed that a Love Island challenge left her fillers uneven. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

Fans have been praising Faye's more natural look. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

“Did not recognise Faye #DancingOnIce,” simply wrote a third.

Faye previously told fans she’s ‘learned from her mistakes’, taking to her Instagram Stories to say: “Looking back at the photos, I probably should have done it sooner.

“We all learn from our mistakes. You guys can all learn from me.”

