Love Island Fans Can’t Get Over ‘How Different’ Faye Looks Months After Dissolving Filler

25 January 2022, 12:43

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Fans have been commenting on how different Faye Winter looks since leaving Love Island.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island fans can’t stop talking about how different Faye Winter looks as she supported her pal Liberty Poole on Dancing On Ice.

While Liberty made her DOI debut and was being cheered on, on the sidelines by fellow Islanders Faye and Kaz Kamwi, Faye’s transformation was the talk of social media.

Laura Whitmore Has Fans Wondering If Winter Love Island Is Returning

The 26-year-old former lettings manager has taken steps to embrace a more natural look since leaving the villa in August last year.

She has had new lip fillers put back in after dissolving the injectables she had during her time on Love Island, after revealing that a challenge left them uneven.

Fans couldn't get over how 'different' Faye looks since leaving Love Island
Fans couldn't get over how 'different' Faye looks since leaving Love Island. Picture: Getty
Faye Winter had her fillers dissolved and put a smaller amount back in
Faye Winter had her fillers dissolved and put a smaller amount back in. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

Faye admitted that her pre-Love Island fillers were 4ml, while her newer pout only used 1.5ml.

The girlfriend of Teddy Soares also shared before and after snaps of her fillers at the time on social media.

Now fans can’t stop commenting on her transformation after she appeared in the audience of DOI, with one fan tweeting: “Omg faye looks so different?!?! #DancingOnIce.”

“That’s FAYE??!!?? She looks f**king gorgeous! #dancingonice,” penned another.

Faye previously revealed that a Love Island challenge left her fillers unevenFaye previously revealed that a Love Island challenge left her fillers uneven
Faye previously revealed that a Love Island challenge left her fillers unevenFaye previously revealed that a Love Island challenge left her fillers uneven. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram
Fans have been praising Faye's more natural look
Fans have been praising Faye's more natural look. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

“Did not recognise Faye #DancingOnIce,” simply wrote a third.

Faye previously told fans she’s ‘learned from her mistakes’, taking to her Instagram Stories to say: “Looking back at the photos, I probably should have done it sooner.

“We all learn from our mistakes. You guys can all learn from me.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All of the Too Hot To Handle season 3 rule breaks

Every Rule Break From Too Hot To Handle Season 3 & How Much They Cost

What's your best 'Euphoria' attire?

What Would You Wear To Euphoria High? Inside The Latest TikTok Fashion Trend

Zendaya joined Tom Holland and his family at the theatre

Zendaya Joins Boyfriend Tom Holland And His Family For Night At The Theatre

Big Brother US' Whitney Williams claims Too Hot To Handle star Gerrie proposed to her before filming

Too Hot To Handle Star Gerrie Labuschagne ‘Proposed To His Girlfriend’ Before Going On Show
Harry Styles has made friendly connections with a lot of stars

Harry Styles Celebrity Friends: Inside His Inner Showbiz Circle

Kanye West has made his concerns known to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Blasts Kim Kardashian For Allowing North To Wear Make-Up On TikTok

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star