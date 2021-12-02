Love Island’s Faye Winter Unveils Transformation Before And After Dissolving Lip Fillers

By Capital FM

Faye Winter has shared pictures of her incredible transformation after having her lip fillers dissolved.

Love Island star Faye Winter recently had lip fillers put back in after dissolving the original injectables.

The 26-year-old, who came in third place on the dating show with her boyfriend Teddy Soares, told her followers last month that she would be dissolving her lip filler after a villa challenge left them uneven.

She has now updated fans on her transformation from before getting them dissolved to her natural lips and what her new fillers look like now.

It all came about when Faye was doing a Q&A with fans on her Instagram Stories, and one fan asked: “What made you decide to reduce your lip filler? Was it painful?”

A fan asked Faye Winter why she wanted to reduce her lip filler. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

Faye Winter had 4ml of lip filler put in before Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Faye replied: “I just didn’t need them as big because I had a different procedure done.

“So I had the ‘lip flip’ done so naturally now they are more shapely, they just don’t need to be so big.”

The former lettings manager went on to share photos of her lips at ‘the biggest they were’ with 4ml filler.

She then showed fans her natural lips after getting them dissolved, followed by a snap with her new minimal 1.5ml filler.

Love Island's Faye Winter showed off her transformation after dissolving her lip filler. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

Faye had her lip fillers reduced after leaving Love Island. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

The former Islander went on to say she’s learnt from her mistakes and hopes to continue getting a natural 1.5ml of filler following her reduction.

“Looking back at the photos, I probably should have done it sooner,” she added, “We all learn from our mistakes. You guys can all learn from me.”

"You don't want to be walking around looking like that, I promise. I've done it for the last few years free of charge. I have taken one for an almighty big team,” Faye joked.

