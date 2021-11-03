Love Island’s Faye Winter Shows Fans Her Natural Lips After Getting Filler Removed

Faye Winter showed fans what her natural lips looked like after having her filler dissolved. Picture: ITV / Faye Winter/Instagram

By Capital FM

Love Island star Faye Winter showed her followers her natural lips after having her filler dissolved, revealing she's having it put back in in five days.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Faye Winter gave fans an update on her lips on Wednesday, two days after having her lip filler dissolved.

The Love Island star told her followers earlier this week she was having the filler removed after her lips were left uneven because of a challenge in the villa this summer.

Molly-Mae Hague Trademarks Her Name For New Business

She returned to Instagram Stories today to tell her fans she’s already booked to have the filler put back in next week.

Faye said she's having the filler put back in in five days. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

Faye Winter said she was left with uneven lips after a Love Island challenge. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

Showing her more natural look, Faye said in a video: “Yes these are my natural lips at the moment – thank you so much for all the messages saying you like them without the filler, but you know me, I’ll say it how it is, and I prefer it with filler.

“So I’m gonna take all your lovely comments and throw them out the back window of the car because I’m having filler put back in. It is the bottom line.

“They do look like an 80-year-old man’s b******* right now, it’s like I’ve got little raisins on my face, but it is what it is. I’ve only got five days left of them looking like this.”

On Monday Faye revealed she has a small bump on the inside of her lip, after a game in Love Island left her with uneven lips, however, she didn’t spill on what had happened.

Faye Winter showed fans her natural pout. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

Faye joked it's like she has 'raisins on her face'. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

Faye's fans are used to seeing her with a plump pout. Picture: Faye Winter/Instagram

She went on to thank fans for the support on her new Instagram page, which she has started to keep fans in the loop of her moving in process as she and boyfriend Teddy Soares prepare to move into their new home together.

Lettings agent Faye said she’ll be sharing advice for people buying or renting a house and wants to make the moving experience 'a positive’

It comes following reports the 26-year-old turned down a number of lucrative big money fashion deals to follow her property dreams.

She has now started Faye Home, in a bid to help other people get on the property ladder as she too begins a renovation process.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital