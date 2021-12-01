Love Island’s Teddy Reveals Faye’s Super Awkward Encounter With His Family

By Capital FM

Love Island star Teddy Soares revealed Faye Winter had a really awkward encounter with his family.

One of Love Island’s finalist couples, Teddy Soares and Faye Winter, have been going from strength to strength since they came third place in the series this summer.

The couple recently moved into their ‘dream home’ together and have even given fans a glimpse of what their lavish house looks like.

Although their relationship was off to a rocky start during their Love Island journey, the pair have become closer than ever and have even bonded well with each other’s families.

Teddy opened up about Faye’s relationship with his family, revealing to Heat: “My brothers absolutely love Faye.”

Teddy Soares revealed Faye Winter had an awkward encounter with his family. Picture: @teddy_soares/Instagram

Love Island's Faye has been getting to know Teddy's family. Picture: @teddy_soares/Instagram

The 26-year-old Islander continued: “My mum absolutely loves Faye.

“Every time we’re seen in the media and the press, [my mum] is always gloating about how [Faye] looks.”

However, Teddy admitted that despite their close relationship, they recently shared a pretty awkward encounter when they joined together to watch him strip off when he took part in The Real Full Monty.

Teddy Soares and Faye Winter have just moved in together. Picture: @teddy_soares/Instagram

Teddy Soares took part in The Real Full Monty. Picture: @teddy_soares/Instagram

Laughing about the situation, teddy explained: “My family were literally sat there at the table when I stripped it off.

“It was always going to be awkward for everyone.

"It was not going to be a situation where everyone was going to look and be like, ‘Oh look, he’s got his d*** out!’ I’m sure it was awkward," Teddy added.

