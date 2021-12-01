Love Island’s Teddy Reveals Faye’s Super Awkward Encounter With His Family

1 December 2021, 13:43 | Updated: 1 December 2021, 13:44

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island star Teddy Soares revealed Faye Winter had a really awkward encounter with his family.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One of Love Island’s finalist couples, Teddy Soares and Faye Winter, have been going from strength to strength since they came third place in the series this summer.

The couple recently moved into their ‘dream home’ together and have even given fans a glimpse of what their lavish house looks like.

Love Island’s Faye Appears To Brush Off Viral TikTok Of Teddy After Club PA

Although their relationship was off to a rocky start during their Love Island journey, the pair have become closer than ever and have even bonded well with each other’s families.

Teddy opened up about Faye’s relationship with his family, revealing to Heat: “My brothers absolutely love Faye.”

Teddy Soares revealed Faye Winter had an awkward encounter with his family
Teddy Soares revealed Faye Winter had an awkward encounter with his family. Picture: @teddy_soares/Instagram
Love Island's Faye has been getting to know Teddy's family
Love Island's Faye has been getting to know Teddy's family. Picture: @teddy_soares/Instagram

The 26-year-old Islander continued: “My mum absolutely loves Faye.

“Every time we’re seen in the media and the press, [my mum] is always gloating about how [Faye] looks.”

However, Teddy admitted that despite their close relationship, they recently shared a pretty awkward encounter when they joined together to watch him strip off when he took part in The Real Full Monty.

Teddy Soares and Faye Winter have just moved in together
Teddy Soares and Faye Winter have just moved in together. Picture: @teddy_soares/Instagram
Teddy Soares took part in The Real Full Monty
Teddy Soares took part in The Real Full Monty. Picture: @teddy_soares/Instagram

Laughing about the situation, teddy explained: “My family were literally sat there at the table when I stripped it off.

“It was always going to be awkward for everyone.

"It was not going to be a situation where everyone was going to look and be like, ‘Oh look, he’s got his d*** out!’ I’m sure it was awkward," Teddy added.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Perrie Edwards Brit Awards

Little Mix Perrie Edwards: Where Is She From? Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Age And Instagram Revealed

Little Mix

Who is Majesty to Rihanna? Why fans think Riri has kids

Does Rihanna Have Kids? Why The Internet Is Confused Amid Pregnancy Rumours

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett

Which Islanders have gone back to their original workplaces?

All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs

TV & Film

Shawn Mendes is missing his shared dog with Camilla Cabello following their split

Shawn Mendes Wants 'Split Custody' Of Dog After Camila Cabello Split

Christine Quinn welcomed a baby boy

What Selling Sunset Star Christine Quinn Named Her First Baby

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld takes on Forfeit Bullseye

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Takes On Capital's Forfeit Bullseye

Exclusive
Little Mix respond to hiatus rumours

WATCH: Little Mix Respond To Hiatus Rumours

Exclusive
Tom Grennan has a family connection to Niall Horan

WATCH: Tom Grennan & Niall Horan Have A Surprising Family Connection

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran wanted to join One Direction

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Reveals He Wanted To Be In One Direction

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her