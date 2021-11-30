Love Island’s Faye Appears To Brush Off Viral TikTok Of Teddy After Club PA

By Capital FM

Love Island star Faye Winter has seemingly ignored the clip of Teddy Soares after a nightclub PA, which went viral on TikTok.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island’s Faye Winter appears to have brushed off the viral TikTok of her boyfriend Teddy Soares, which had fans talking over the weekend.

The clip shows Teddy chatting to a group of people while he has his arm around a girl following a nightclub PA in Brighton.

Meanwhile, the girl narrating the TikTok clip can be heard saying, “they’ve got a house together,” referring to Teddy and Faye, who have just recently moved in together to their ‘dream home’.

Love Island Fans Defend Teddy Soares Following TikTok Of Him After Club PA Goes Viral

Faye Winter has ignored the drama surrounding the viral TikTok with Teddy Soares. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

Faye Winter appeared to brush off the Teddy Soares TikTok scandal. Picture: @teddy_soares/Instagram

The video went viral on social media, with the clip raking in almost 400,000 views in a matter of days.

Although some fans branded the pair ‘too close’ in the clip, many rushed to defend Teddy, insisting that ‘he wasn’t doing anything wrong’.

Faye has now seemingly brushed off the video which had fans talking as she posted a new video with her beau.

The 26-year-old former lettings manager shared a clip to her Instagram Stories of her enjoying a movie night with Teddy as she can be seen feeding him popcorn.

The Love Island finalist seemed unfazed by the viral clip as she also posted a stunning snap to her Instagram grid.

Again, seemingly brushing off the clip, she captioned her post: “Extra, extra read all about it.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital