Love Island Fans Defend Teddy Soares Following TikTok Of Him After Club PA Goes Viral

By Capital FM

A video of Love Island’s Teddy Soares after a nightclub public appearance has been making the rounds online.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A video showing Love Island’s Teddy Soares on a night out has had fans talking over the weekend.

The 26-year-old, who came in third place on the summer series with his girlfriend Faye Winter, was spotted in the background of a TikTok, which was uploaded online and has been circulating on social media.

Love Island’s Faye ‘Didn’t Want Teddy To See Her’ After Dissolving Lip Filler

The girl who is narrating the TikTok clip can be heard saying, “they’ve got a house together,” referring to Teddy and Faye, who have just recently moved in together.

In the clip, Teddy can be seen chatting to a group of people while he seemingly has his arm around a girl.

Love Island fans defended Teddy after he was spotted with his arm around a girl on TikTok. Picture: @teddy_soares/Instagram

Love Island's Teddy and Faye recently moved into their 'dream home' together. Picture: @teddy_soares/Instagram

According to the comments, the video was allegedly taken in Brighton following a nightclub PA while Faye was in Dubai celebrating becoming a brand ambassador for Razzl Dazzl hair.

However, fans were quick to jump to Teddy’s defence after many made assumptions about the video, with some saying he and the girl looked ‘too close’.

One person said: “He’s not doing anything wrong.”

“He isn’t doing anything wrong at all. However your implications are wrong,” penned another.

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares have been dating for almost four months. Picture: @faye__winter/Instagram

“To be fair it looks like she came up to him for a photo. He turns around puts his arm round her and the two of them face the same way…” added a third.

Another went on to say: “Tbh he looks like he's trying to get away from her in a respectful way [sic].”

Neither Faye nor Teddy have addressed the viral video, which has raked up over 370,000 views in four days.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital