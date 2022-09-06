Ekin-Su Sets Her Sights On Eurovision After Winning Love Island

6 September 2022, 14:36

Love Island's Ekin-Su said she'd love to take on the Eurovision competition
Love Island's Ekin-Su said she'd love to take on the Eurovision competition. Picture: Eurovision/Alamy
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu could be the next Eurovision star after saying she’d love to take on the singing competition after winning Love Island.

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu hopes Eurovision could be on the horizon for her one day.

The Turkish actress has already established herself as a successful performer as fans previously discovered clips of her singing online.

It seems that Ekin-Su would be keen to get back to her performing roots in the ultimate singing contest, Eurovision.

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Addresses Davide ‘Cheating’ Rumours

Ekin-Su said she'd love to compete on Eurovision
Ekin-Su said she'd love to compete on Eurovision. Picture: @ekinsuofficial/Instagram

Speaking to Goss.ie, the 28-year-old said she’d be up for the challenge, which has championed some big talent from Sam Ryder to ABBA.

She said of the competition: “Yes, I’d love to! That’s a big fat yes!”

“Yeah I’d love to do that, honestly,” she added.

Ekin-Su won Love Island with boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti
Ekin-Su won Love Island with boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti. Picture: @ekinsuofficial/Instagram

Ekin-Su previously featured in a music video with Turkish singer Seçil Gür, starring simply as 'Su', as she dueted on the track 'Yeniden Başlasın' back in 2018.

Eurovision would be the cherry on top of a very successful year for the actress after she won Love Island with her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti.

The pair have already confirmed that they’ll be fronting their very own travel show and Ekin-Su has also signed a lucrative £1million deal with clothing brand Oh Polly.

