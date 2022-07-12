On Air Now
12 July 2022, 12:28 | Updated: 12 July 2022, 16:58
Capital's Finish The Lyric with Sam Ryder is an unmissable watch, the Eurovision star sang the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Adele and Avril Lavigne – not missing one single challenge!
Sam Ryder was all smiles as he absolutely smashed Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge, belting out tunes like 'good 4 u', 'Titanium', and of course, his very own chart-topping hit!
The Eurovision legend finished the lyrics in record time, blowing us away and treating us to his effortlessly dulcet tones all at the same time.
Sam Ryder Had Everyone In Wembley Stadium Singing Along During His Ball Debut
Sam began with a song from his early days on TikTok – where he first rose to prominence – delivering a stunning rendition of 'Careless Whisper' by none other than George Michael.
The 33-year-old star tapped into his angry pop-punk side with tunes from Olivia Rodrigo and Avril Lavigne, giving us dreamy vocals to the likes of 'good 4 u' and 'Complicated' – talk about a throwback!
Without missing a beat, the singer-songwriter delivered the dance anthem 'Titanium' from his fellow Baller David Guetta. Ryder made an unforgettable debut at Capital's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium on June 12.
His pipes were on point with other classics from Britney Spears to Adele in a genre-subversing performance during the challenge.
And of course, without a moment's hesitation, the musician recognised his very own tune that lit up the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, 'Space Man'.
Sam has a 100% record when it comes to lyrics – what can't this man do?
