12 June 2022, 22:38
Sam Ryder was a surprise addition to Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard line-up – and he put on one show-stopping performance.
Sam Ryder made all our Eurovision dreams come true in May, so we had to have him join us at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard on Sunday 12 June.
The pop sensation performed his Sky VIP Official Big Top 40 hit 'Space Man' and had the whole of Wembley Stadium singing along.
Of course, the 80,000 fans in the crowd knew every word and his whole show was as magical as expected.
Here's what Sam got up to at Capital's Summertime Ball, both on and off stage!
Sam Ryder gave an utterly unforgettable performance at Capital's Summertime Ball on Sunday, June 12 at London's Wembley Stadium.
