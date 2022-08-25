Love Island’s Dami Hope Responds To Tasha Ghouri ‘Bullying’ Claims

25 August 2022, 11:14

Love Island's Dami has addressed those Tasha 'bullying' accusations
Love Island's Dami has addressed those Tasha 'bullying' accusations. Picture: ITV2
Dami Hope has addressed the Tasha Ghouri ‘bullying’ allegations after leaving Love Island.

Love Island star Dami Hope has addressed the accusations that he ‘bullied’ fellow contestant Tasha Ghouri in the villa.

Fans accused Dami and his co-star Luca Bish of ‘bullying’ the model during the infamous Snog, Marry, Pie challenge, which sparked over 1,500 Ofcom complaints at the time.

Despite Dami and Luca apologising to Tasha afterwards, viewers were left concerned about her as she looked visibly upset throughout and afterwards, with some even theorising that the apologies were ‘prompted’ by producers.

This was further fuelled after Tasha recently said in a chat with this tabloid that she was ‘ready to walk out’ the villa after that challenge.

Dami says he has 'taken accountability' for what happened with Tasha
Dami says he has 'taken accountability' for what happened with Tasha. Picture: ITV2

Tasha said: “It’s such an intense environment and hard to escape. You’re stuck in there together. I was ready to walk out.” 

“I did kind of walk out. I said [to producers]: ‘I’ve had enough.’ Andrew said: ‘I’m gonna go with you.’  Then all of a sudden the boys apologised…It was a bittersweet moment,” she added.

Dami has now said that he ‘genuinely don’t feel like I was bullying, and I have taken accountability for it’.

The Irish star went on to tell Cosmopolitan: “I do know there was a point where our jokes…We were holding onto past things [and] kept bringing it up. There was a point where it was boring.”

Dami and Luca were accused of 'bullying' Tasha in Love Island
Dami and Luca were accused of 'bullying' Tasha in Love Island. Picture: ITV2
Luca Bish admitted he 'took it too far' with Tasha Ghouri in Love Island
Luca Bish admitted he 'took it too far' with Tasha Ghouri in Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Dami continued: “And as soon as the Snog, Marry, Pie thing happened, I was genuinely apologetic and I did apologise to Tasha and I feel like my actions since my apology have been concrete and straight to the point.

“I’ve actually been so supportive and I’ve been there for her, and we’re actually like the best of friends now. Moving forward, I have taken accountability for it, and we’re all in a better place.”

This comes just days after Luca told Grazia that after having time to reflect on his behaviour, he realised he was ‘in the wrong’.

He said: "With my controlling behaviour it took me watching it back to realise what I had done but with the Tasha situation, I realised I took it too far whilst I was still in there.”

