Another Love Island Contestant Quits After Liam Llewellyn’s Exit

Love Island bombshell Zach Hartman quit the show days before being due to enter the villa. Picture: @zachhartman1/Instagram/ITV2

By Hayley Habbouchi

A second Love Island star has decided to quit the show just days before they were due to enter.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island has lost two contestants in just over a week.

Liam Llewellyn became the the first Islander to quit the show this series after telling his fellow cast-mates he didn’t feel like himself being in the villa.

When Did Love Island’s Gemma Owen Date Jacques O’Neill & Why Did They Split?

And now a second hopeful has decided against going on the show just days before he was due to appear alongside the likes of Gemma Owen, Tasha Ghouri, Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

According to this tabloid, model Zach Hartman pulled out of the show at the last minute after plans to go in as a bombshell.

Zach Hartman reportedly quit the show just days before he was due to enter. Picture: @zachhartman1/Instagram

A source said that Zach apparently told his pals: “I was meant to be going on Love Island this year and flying out this week.

“After long conversations with my family and thinking about what I wanted out of my career, I decided against it.”

However, he went on to say: “Would’ve been an easy year to win seeing as none of the guys have any game on there.

“But I’ve got to do what’s best for me.”

Zach Hartman was said to have been heading into Love Island as a bombshell. Picture: @zachhartman1/Instagram

Liam Llewellyn quit Love Island just four days after being in the villa. Picture: ITV2

Show bosses are said to have been forced to find a replacement for Zach.

The two latest bombshells to enter the villa are Jay Younger and Remi Lambert, who are set to cause a stir in the villa.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital