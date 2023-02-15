Love Island Casa Amor’s Layla Al-Momani & Conor Maynard: When They Dated & Songs About Her

Layla Al-Momani is a Casa Amor bombshell on Love Island 2023 and revealed she formerly dated pop star Conor Maynard - but when did they date and how long were they together?

Love Island’s Casa Amor bombshell Layla Al-Momani revealed before heading on the show that she dated British pop star Conor Maynard.

Layla, 28, already has her sights set on contestant Will Young as the pair shared a kiss on the show, but her relationship with her very famous ex has caught the attention of fans.

This isn’t the only Love Island contestant from this year’s series who has dated a celeb, with Tanya Manhenga revealing she dated rapper Not3s, while Lana Jenkins’ ex-boyfriend is I’m A Celeb 2022 contestant and Hollyoaks star Owen Warner.

But when exactly did Layla date Conor Maynard? How long were they together and has he written any songs about her?

Here’s what we know…

When did Casa Amor’s Layla Al-Momani date Conor Maynard and how long for?

Layla revealed before heading into the villa that she dated the famous pop star, revealing: “My ex is a famous singer. He wrote a few songs about me since we broke up.”

It’s unclear how long the pair dated for exactly, but Layla first shared a snap with Conor in July 2021 of her and the star donning fancy dress as she captioned the post: “Date night out of the mansion.”

She then shared another cosy photo with the singer a month later in August 2021, but there are no posts of them after that date.

However, in a heartbreak track shared on TikTok in January, Conor candidly revealed that he went through a breakup at the end of 2022, which some fans have linked to Layla, meaning they may have dated for around 18 months.

He said: “So, the last few months I took a bit of a break from social media because at the end of 2022, I had my heart ripped out. But anyway I took that time to write some music about it, and this is a little bit of one of the songs. It’s called ‘If I Ever’,” before going on to belt out the heartbreak anthem.

It's also unclear how Layla and Conor met, but her name is listed as the Director's Assistant for the music video for his track 'Ain't Got No Friends' which dropped in July 2021, around the same time the Love Islander went public with their romance.

Has Conor Maynard written any songs about Casa Amor’s Layla Al-Momani?

Layla revealed that Conor has penned some tracks about their relationship.

Fans have speculated that his track ‘If I Ever’, which was released on February 8, was penned about Layla as he writes lyrics about heartache following a breakup.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

