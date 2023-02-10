Love Island's Tanyel Addresses 'Romantic Connection' With Ron Hall

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island's Tanyel Revan finally spilled on the ongoing rumours she and Ron Hall were into each other – in a 'more than just friends kinda way'.

Love Island's latest dumped contestant Tanyel Revan failed to find love in the villa, being sent home after love interest Jordan Odofin picked Ellie Spence to couple up with instead of her.

After being dumped, Tanyel opened up about her experience in her exit interview, in which she was grilled on her relationship with Ron Hall.

Tanyel and Ron had a close friendship in the villa, and were briefly coupled up together, but viewers were convinced there was more between them than friendship.

Tanyel Revan was dumped from Love Island four weeks in. Picture: ITV2

Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall are one of the strongest couples in Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Asked about whether there was a romantic connection, Tanyel said: "No. He’s very loyal and loyalty is a big thing for me. He reminds me of the people I know from home. He’s so caring. I can trust him.

"I don’t trust just anyone, but I fully trust him. I know if I say something to him it won’t go anywhere else. I think he’s got a pure heart and genuine intentions. He’s got the best personality, genuinely - I just don’t fancy him!"

She was also asked if she thinks Ron and partner Lana Jenkins are 'a good match', to which Tanyel said Lana 'needs to back herself more.'

Tanyel and Ron had fans convinced they were more than friends. Picture: ITV2

Tanyel Revan left Love Island single. Picture: ITV2

Tanyel explained: "I really think that they’re a good match. Don’t get me wrong, sometimes she needs to back herself more, but I don’t think she’ll put up with any bulls*** and he knows this is his last chance."

She also gave a message of warning to her villa bestie when asked about advice she'd give the Islanders still on the show.

"Just stay true to who you are," the hair stylist advised. "Don’t worry about what anyone else thinks. Anything you have to say, say it straight. Don’t bottle things up. To Ron, I’d say, ‘Don’t f*** up. Seriously.’ He’s never going to find a girl that’s that pure and that lovely [as Lana]."

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

