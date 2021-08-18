Love Island’s Most Unforgettable Baby Challenge Moments Ever

18 August 2021, 17:10 | Updated: 18 August 2021, 17:12

Capital FM

By Capital FM

The famous Love Island baby challenge has returned in 2021 and we’ve rounded up some of the most memorable moments from the iconic episode in past seasons.

The Love Island moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here - the baby challenge!

A sign that we’re approaching the final is the challenge that puts the couples to the ultimate test; can they handle parenthood?

Contestants are set to be woken up the sound of babies crying in the AM, with the first clip teaser showing the likes of Millie Court, Liam Reardon, Faye Winter, Teddy Soares, Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows meeting their babies (dolls) for the first time.

Love Island’s Most Memorable Heart Rate Challenge Dances Over The Years

The iconic episode is a fan-fave each year, so we’ve rounded up some of the most memorable baby challenge moments from past seasons.

Let’s take a look…

Love Island's baby challenge is returning
Love Island's baby challenge is returning. Picture: ITV2

Dr Alex sacrificing his baby to win a race

As all new fathers do, the 2018 boys got together to have a pram race with their babies, and it didn’t go down too well for Dr Alex, who went head-to-head with Jack Fincham.

Not only did he trip and fall over, but he also sent the baby flying and left fans in hysterics!

Chris Hughes’ take on the baby challenge with Olivia Attwood

The king of taking the baby challenge seriously was Chris Hughes, who was coupled up with his now-ex Olivia Attwood.

The pair named their baby Cash Hughes, and Chris even went on to update fans with the progress of their son a year after the challenge took place!

Anna Vakili’s tense baby-raising moments with ex Jordan Hames

In 2019, the baby challenge came after Anna Vakili and Jordan Hames split - which was just two days after they made things official.

For those who don’t remember, Jordan and Anna got into a very heated argument after Jordan admitted his feelings for India Reynolds during one night in the villa, leading him and Anna to call it quits.

This meant that they were stuck with the very awkward task of raising their baby separately!

Molly-Mae Hague’s reaction after Tommy Fury looks after baby

Fans had been anticipating Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury taking on the baby challenge since they were one of the most loved-up couples at the time.

However, it wasn’t long before the boxer got a bit too rough with their son and flipped their baby around - and Molly-Mae’s reaction was priceless!

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything you need to know about RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3

RuPaul's Drag Race UK: All The Details From Air Date To Contestants

TV & Film

Liam Payne has been dating Maya Henry since summer 2019

Liam Payne And Maya Henry Relationship Timeline: From Split To Reuniting

Liam Payne

Here's the lowdown on the Love Island finale favourites

Which Couple Have The Bookies Made Favourite For Love Island 2021?

TV & Film

Molly-Mae Hague became a household name after appearing on Love Island.

Molly-Mae Hague Net Worth: How Much She Makes Per Post & Her Huge Fortune Revealed

Love Island

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards are sharing their pregnancy journeys together.

Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Perrie Edwards' Beautiful Baby Bump Pictures

How to watch Netflix's Reality Games online

How To Watch Netflix’s Reality Games Show Featuring All-Star Cast

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him