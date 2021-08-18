Love Island’s Most Unforgettable Baby Challenge Moments Ever

By Capital FM

The famous Love Island baby challenge has returned in 2021 and we’ve rounded up some of the most memorable moments from the iconic episode in past seasons.

The Love Island moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here - the baby challenge!

A sign that we’re approaching the final is the challenge that puts the couples to the ultimate test; can they handle parenthood?

Contestants are set to be woken up the sound of babies crying in the AM, with the first clip teaser showing the likes of Millie Court, Liam Reardon, Faye Winter, Teddy Soares, Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows meeting their babies (dolls) for the first time.

The iconic episode is a fan-fave each year, so we’ve rounded up some of the most memorable baby challenge moments from past seasons.

Let’s take a look…

Love Island's baby challenge is returning. Picture: ITV2

Dr Alex sacrificing his baby to win a race

As all new fathers do, the 2018 boys got together to have a pram race with their babies, and it didn’t go down too well for Dr Alex, who went head-to-head with Jack Fincham.

Not only did he trip and fall over, but he also sent the baby flying and left fans in hysterics!

As we await today’s baby challenge, let’s not forget Dr Alex murdering his baby so he could win a race 😭😭🤣🤣🤣 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/QvQLkY4SLU — TEDDY HATE ACCOUNT (@SaintLow_Rent) August 18, 2021

Chris Hughes’ take on the baby challenge with Olivia Attwood

The king of taking the baby challenge seriously was Chris Hughes, who was coupled up with his now-ex Olivia Attwood.

The pair named their baby Cash Hughes, and Chris even went on to update fans with the progress of their son a year after the challenge took place!

In light of the baby challenge today, let’s also not forget the best single father to ever exist - Chris!🥲🥺 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/YIUvSQho0E — TEDDY HATE ACCOUNT (@SaintLow_Rent) August 18, 2021

Anna Vakili’s tense baby-raising moments with ex Jordan Hames

In 2019, the baby challenge came after Anna Vakili and Jordan Hames split - which was just two days after they made things official.

For those who don’t remember, Jordan and Anna got into a very heated argument after Jordan admitted his feelings for India Reynolds during one night in the villa, leading him and Anna to call it quits.

This meant that they were stuck with the very awkward task of raising their baby separately!

No one can ever ever outdo how Anna did the baby challenge - Made Jordan a single parent while she relaxed and sipped her coffee #loveisland pic.twitter.com/e98KeNXU4Q — meggggg (@megantaylrty) August 18, 2021

Molly-Mae Hague’s reaction after Tommy Fury looks after baby

Fans had been anticipating Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury taking on the baby challenge since they were one of the most loved-up couples at the time.

However, it wasn’t long before the boxer got a bit too rough with their son and flipped their baby around - and Molly-Mae’s reaction was priceless!

