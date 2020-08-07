Love Island’s Amber Gill Claps Back At Troll Who Says Her ‘Fame Is Over’

7 August 2020, 12:50

Amber Gill took to TikTok to slam the negative comment
Amber Gill took to TikTok to slam the negative comment. Picture: Instagram

Amber Gill shut down a troll who claimed the Love Island winner’s 'fame is over’.

Love Island star Amber Gill has hit out at a troll who left a negative comment on her TikTok video.

After the Geordie beauty posted a video of her doing a viral ‘put a finger down if’ challenge, one user took to the comments to write: “5 mins of fame is over [sic].”

Love Island’s Amber Gill Slams 'Pathetic' Ex Greg O’Shea After He Shaded Her In Savage Tweet

It wasn’t long before the 23-year-old clapped back, sarcastically writing: “How will I survive!?”

Fans of the 2019 winner of the dating show were not here for the comment and wasted no time in jumping to her defence.

Amber Gill responded sarcastically to the troll
Amber Gill responded sarcastically to the troll. Picture: TikTok
Fans defended Amber Gill
Fans defended Amber Gill. Picture: TikTok

Taking to the comments, one wrote: “That’s a bit harsh bruv, why u gotta be so negative [sic].”

However, the troll carried on sharing comments and went on to say he thinks Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury should’ve won the show, instead of Amber and her ex, Greg O’Shea.

In a string of comments, he added: "It’s called “love island” going on there to find love,it should not of been her and Greg that won. Molly and tommy should off won they found love [sic].

"Nah! Really should of been molly and tommy, it’s called love island [sic]."

The TikTok user went on to say he wanted Tommy and Molly-Mae to win Love Island
The TikTok user went on to say he wanted Tommy and Molly-Mae to win Love Island. Picture: TikTok
Amber Gill won Love Island in 2019
Amber Gill won Love Island in 2019. Picture: Instagram

A fan of Amber’s went on to hit back, saying that Amber won the show because she ‘deserved’ it, writing: “She won the show because she deserved too. she stood up for herself all the way and michael the cocky full of himself couldn't see what he had!xx [sic]."

However, the troll came back to join in the back and forth, adding: “The aim of the show is not to stand up for yourself it’s to find “love” that’s why it’s called “love island” molly and tommy should of won the show [sic].”

Amber, who recently celebrated her 23rd birthday, didn’t continue to respond to the comments made.

