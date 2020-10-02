WATCH: Each Of Little Mix's 2011 X Factor Auditions

Little Mix auditioned for X Factor as solo artists in 2011. Picture: Getty

Little Mix are hosts of their own reality singing competition, The Search, but who can remember the girls’ own first auditions on The X Factor?

Little Mix stars Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards have become one of the biggest girl bands in the world after winning the The X Factor in 2011 – and their auditions are adorable.

Looking worlds away from the polished superstars they are today, each of the girls – who now have their own series The Search – were just teenagers when they stood before judges Gary Barlow, Louis Walsh, Kelly Rowland and Tulisa Contostavlos.

It was Kelly who suggested each of the girls be put into a girlband after they auditioned as solo artists and Tulisa who became their mentor.

Let’s take a look back at each of the Little Mix stars’ X Factor auditions…

Jesy Nelson’s X Factor audition

Jesy sang Jasmine Sullivan’s ‘Bust Your Windows’, leaving Kelly and Tulisa seriously impressed.

At the time Jesy was 20 years old and confessed her musical inspirations were Beyoncé and Missy Elliot.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s X Factor audition

Leigh-Anne put on an energetic performance of Rihanna’s ‘Only Girl in the World’, saying she “didn’t know what came over me” as she jumped around the stage.

Tulisa said she immediately liked 19-year-old Leigh-Anne’s energy and attitude.

Perrie Edwards’ X Factor audition

At 18, Perrie’s X Factor audition song was ‘You Oughta Know’ by Alanis Morissette.

While she left Kelly blown away, Tulisa later said she was “mad at herself” for not seeing Perrie’s potential at the time.

Jade Thirlwall’s X Factor audition

Reminding Tulisa of “a Disney princess”, Jade sang ‘I Wanna Hold Your Hand’ by The Beatles and quickly won praise from the judges for her vocals.

Jade in fact auditioned three times for The X Factor before making it the whole way in 2011 with Little Mix, first trying her luck in 2008 at just 15 years old in front of Cheryl, Simon Cowell and Louis.

