Little Mix Transformation Over The Years: Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Perrie Edwards Before And After

Before and after pictures of Little Mix prove they've always been style queens. Picture: PA

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards have had amazing style transformations over the years and here's a look at them then and now.

Little Mix started their career on the X Factor and LM5 stars Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson have come so far in the industry since!

In that time, the ‘Break Up Song’ hitmakers all found their own individual styles and have become the confident and incredible stars that we know and love today.

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Being Feminists

From the geek glasses, suspenders, and bright-coloured hair, the ‘Black Magic’ singers have truly experimented with various styles over the years and have always been queens in their before and after snaps!

Let’s take a look at The Search stars' glow-ups of them then and now!

Jesy Nelson

Jesy Nelson's before and after pics prove her numerous iconic hairstyles over the years. Picture: PA/Instagram

Jesy’s journey, in particular, is a moving one, as she shared it with fans in her Odd One Out documentary, and explained how online abuse from trolls drove her to attempt suicide.

She also detailed in the documentary that she dedicated her journey to her 2011 self, who was crowned the winner of the X Factor with the girls.

The 28-year-old has since embraced another level of body confidence and even become the absolute queen of isolation looks!

Her transformation has been a massive inspiration to girls everywhere who have become a victim of online abuse and with each Instagram post, she shows fans how to embrace themselves!

Jade Thirlwall

Jade Thirlwall always sported a bow-tie before fame. Picture: PA/Instagram

We first met Jade when she had her brown/red hair and completed every outfit with geek glasses and a bow-tie!

She’s always been one of the quirkier members of the ‘Woman Like Me’ singers and she’s still the jokester of the group, with her even remaking the famous ‘Chanel' video on TikTok.

Since her time in the band, Jade has opened up about her struggles with anorexia and explained that her bandmates are the reason she recovered.

Speaking to The Guardian, in January, she branded the girls her ’saving grace’, adding that she was put in a group where ‘we supported each other and gave each other confidence boosts’.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is set to star in a BBC documentary. Picture: PA/Instagram

Leigh-Anne first appeared on our screens with bright red hair and always came through with some seriously stylish outfits.

The recently engaged star has also shared her business venture with fans, as she dropped a fire bikini line called In A Seashell and showed off her toned figure while sporting the beachwear line!

Following in the footsteps of her bandmate Jesy, Leigh-Anne is also set to make a BBC documentary.

The star will explore racism issues such as colourist and the effect it has on society.

Last year, she opened up about how she felt ‘replaceable’ in the early days of Little Mix but revealed she’s ‘beginning to own it more and more’.

She told Rollacoaster magazine: "Being black is powerful, being black is beautiful and I’m ready to shout it to the world."

Perrie Edwards

Perrie Edwards's then and now shows how she has previously sported bright hair colours. Picture: PA/Instagram

Perrie has been no stranger to wild looks throughout the years and is most popular for her flower headband phase when starting her career.

She’s had a variety of hairstyles from pink hair to purple locks and is now the ultimate blonde bombshell.

The Geordie star has even been known to flaunt her freckles on Instagram, giving fans the ultimate natural vibe!

Similarly to her bandmates, she has always been someone who embraces body-positivity as she always uplift other women on social media and we love to see it!

> If You're A Die-Hard #Mixer Then You NEED Our App In Your Life RN