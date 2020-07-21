Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Reveals She ‘Cries’ When She Gets Papped In A Bikini: ‘I Pick Myself Apart'

21 July 2020, 17:07

Perrie Edwards has said being papped in a bikini makes her feel 'miserable'.
Perrie Edwards has said being papped in a bikini makes her feel 'miserable'. Picture: instagram

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards says she cries when she gets ‘papped in a bikini’.

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards has revealed she cries when she gets photographed in a bikini by paparazzi.

The ‘Woman Like Me’ singer, who is gearing up for the launch of Little Mix: The Search, with Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson, said although people will tell her she looks ‘great’ she can’t help but ‘cry’ and insist that she’s ‘hideous’.

Perrie has been opening up about her body confidence.
Perrie has been opening up about her body confidence. Picture: instagram

Opening up to Glamour UK, in a joint interview with the rest of her ‘LM5’ bandmates, who recently launched their new Simple skincare range, she said: “I think, do you know what, I'm going to be honest and say, the times I actually pick myself apart and feel miserable is when I get papped in a bikini.

“Or papped in a way that one, I'm not aware that I'm being papped. And two, it makes me feel dirty.

“People will say to me, ‘Oh, you look great!’ I'm like, ‘Are you kidding me? Do I look like that?’

“Then I'll cry. Like, I'll actually cry. I’ll say, ‘I’m hideous, I'm this and this’.

“It really gets to me and I have to remind myself to let it go.

“It's a few bad pictures, who cares? But it takes a lot to get to that point.

"It’s easier said than done – it’s really horrible.”

Jesy also admitted to being a ‘b*tch’ to herself ‘most days’ but said she believes everyones’ ‘mental health would be so much better’ if we ‘trained out brain to say positive things’.

She said: “I think it's a journey that we all have to go on. But I generally think that if we can be kinder to ourselves and say more positive things to ourselves than negative, we'd all just be more confident and happier in ourselves.

“The relationship that you have with yourself, is the hardest.”

