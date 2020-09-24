Little Mix ‘Have Made £28.5 Million’ Since Winning The X Factor

Little Mix have made a staggering amount of money. Picture: PA images

Little Mix have made millions of pounds since finding fame on The X Factor.

Little Mix are one of the most successful girlbands of all time, so it’s no surprise they’ve raked in millions of pounds since they won The X Factor.

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have reportedly made a staggering £28.5million since they were formed on the ITV talent show!

Little Mix raked in millions last year without even releasing a record. Picture: PA images

In fact, their star power is so strong that the ‘Holiday’ singers managed to make £938,827 last year, despite not releasing a record.

A tabloid has taken a look at their latest accounts from their firm, Eternal Dance, and the latest boost to their earnings brings the net worth of their company to a staggering £4,870,417.

Their huge success is due to a string of hit albums, such as ‘Salute,’ ‘Glory Days,’ and ‘LM5,’ a string of sell-out tours and endorsement deals, such as their latest skincare range.

And the girls show no signs of slowing down as they’re gearing up to launch their new talent show, Little Mix: The Search!

The BBC show, which kicks off this weekend, will show the girls become mentors as they put together a new band who will have the chance to support them on their next tour.

Along with that venture, they also have a brand new studio album on the way, titled ‘Confetti,’ and will no doubt also have lots of brand and sponsorship deals on the horizon.

WHO GOT THE POWER?!

