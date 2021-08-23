Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Heartwarming Tribute After Perrie Edwards Gives Birth

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared how 'proud' she is of Perrie Edwards after welcoming her baby. Picture: Instagram

By Capital FM

Leigh-Anne Pinnock had the sweetest message for Perrie Edwards after the Little Mix star welcomed her first baby.

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock was one of the first people to let her bandmate Perrie Edwards know just how ‘proud’ she is after she gave birth.

Perrie welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain over the weekend and it wasn’t long before pregnant Leigh-Anne shared a heartwarming tribute.

Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Baby Details From Due Date To Baby Names

In the comments of Perrie’s first snap of her newborn, Leigh-Anne penned: “I am so proud of you and I love you so much.

“What an angel.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared how proud she is of Perrie Edwards after giving birth. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne initially announced her pregnancy just a few days before Perrie did, so fans are certain she’s due to give birth any day now!

The ‘Confetti’ singers have shared a series of sweet snaps of their shared pregnancy journeys in the past few months, and we know they’re going to be the best mamas!

Perrie is yet to announce the name or gender of her child, but shared two black and white photos of her baby, melting everyones’ hearts in the process.

Perrie Edwards welcomed her first baby with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced their pregnancies days apart. Picture: Getty

Little Mix fans think Leigh-Anne is trying to induce her labour. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram

This comes after some fans speculated about whether Leigh-Anne had already secretly given birth after spotting a ‘clue’ on her Instagram Story.

She shared that she was tucking into a spicy meal, which usually helps mums-to-be induce labour.

Leigh-Anne’s older sister Sairah also gave birth over the weekend, making the Little Mix star an auntie to two new babies!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital