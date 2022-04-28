Kylie Jenner’s Unseen Pregnancy Photo Has Fans Calling For Baby Name Update

Kylie Jenner shared an unseen pregnancy photo of Stormi kissing her baby bump. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner warmed fans’ hearts with a special picture from her pregnancy featuring her daughter Stormi and her baby bump.

Kylie Jenner fans have been hoping for an update on her baby boy’s name for weeks after she announced that she and Travis Scott’s son is no longer called Wolf Webster.

Despite some theories circulating online, the makeup mogul is yet to confirm the new baby name and her latest Instagram post has fans asking the same questions.

The 24-year-old shared a heartwarming throwback photo with fans from her pregnancy on Instagram and the comments section was soon filled with questions.

The snap showed Kylie cradling her stomach while daughter Stormi planted a kiss on her baby bump (which was too cute for words BTW).

Kylie Jenner shared an unseen photo from her second pregnancy. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner welcomed her son in February. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

One person asked: “Is he still nameless?”

“Ok now show us the baby,” pleaded another fan as the Kylie Skin founder has kept snaps of her newborn’s face off on social media.

Another theorised that Kylie won’t be sharing her little one’s face with the world until she ‘legally changes’ the baby’s name.

This comes after Kylie’s big sister Kim Kardashian spilled an update on the latest addition to the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Kylie Jenner is yet to announce her baby boy's new name. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner initially named her and Travis Scott's son Wolf Webster. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are now parents to their two kids. Picture: Alamy

In the SKIMS owner’s recent interview with Kelly and Ryan, Kim said Kylie has picked out one name in particular but wants to be absolutely certain before announcing it.

Kim explained: “There's one name lingering but she really wants to make sure.

“It's a really big decision. It's the hardest thing ever in life is to name a child.

“I personally - when I had my kids, I didn't name them until they were born. You really want to see what they look like. There's ten days after the baby's born that you have to name your child and I feel like they just felt rushed.”

