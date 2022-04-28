Kylie Jenner’s Unseen Pregnancy Photo Has Fans Calling For Baby Name Update

28 April 2022, 10:16

Kylie Jenner shared an unseen pregnancy photo of Stormi kissing her baby bump
Kylie Jenner shared an unseen pregnancy photo of Stormi kissing her baby bump. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner warmed fans’ hearts with a special picture from her pregnancy featuring her daughter Stormi and her baby bump.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner fans have been hoping for an update on her baby boy’s name for weeks after she announced that she and Travis Scott’s son is no longer called Wolf Webster.

Despite some theories circulating online, the makeup mogul is yet to confirm the new baby name and her latest Instagram post has fans asking the same questions.

Kim Kardashian Just Explained All The Photoshop Rumours Surrounding Her Instagram

The 24-year-old shared a heartwarming throwback photo with fans from her pregnancy on Instagram and the comments section was soon filled with questions.

The snap showed Kylie cradling her stomach while daughter Stormi planted a kiss on her baby bump (which was too cute for words BTW).

Kylie Jenner shared an unseen photo from her second pregnancy
Kylie Jenner shared an unseen photo from her second pregnancy. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner welcomed her son in February
Kylie Jenner welcomed her son in February. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

One person asked: “Is he still nameless?”

“Ok now show us the baby,” pleaded another fan as the Kylie Skin founder has kept snaps of her newborn’s face off on social media.

Another theorised that Kylie won’t be sharing her little one’s face with the world until she ‘legally changes’ the baby’s name.

This comes after Kylie’s big sister Kim Kardashian spilled an update on the latest addition to the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Kylie Jenner is yet to announce her baby boy's new name
Kylie Jenner is yet to announce her baby boy's new name. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner initially named her and Travis Scott's son Wolf Webster
Kylie Jenner initially named her and Travis Scott's son Wolf Webster. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are now parents to their two kids
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are now parents to their two kids. Picture: Alamy

In the SKIMS owner’s recent interview with Kelly and Ryan, Kim said Kylie has picked out one name in particular but wants to be absolutely certain before announcing it.

Kim explained: “There's one name lingering but she really wants to make sure.

“It's a really big decision. It's the hardest thing ever in life is to name a child.

“I personally - when I had my kids, I didn't name them until they were born. You really want to see what they look like. There's ten days after the baby's born that you have to name your child and I feel like they just felt rushed.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Who is rumoured to be on the next series of Love Island?

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: All The Rumoured Contestants

TV & Film

Olivia Wilde was served custody papers during her Don't Worry, Darling preview

Olivia Wilde Was Served Custody Papers From Ex Jason Sudeikis During ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’ Preview
Hailey Bieber got candid about her health struggles

Hailey Bieber Reveals She Underwent Heart Surgery Following 'Mini-Stroke'

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky threw an intimate yet iconic baby shower with a 'rave' theme

Inside Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s ‘Rave-Themed’ Baby Shower

Kim Kardashian just got honest about her 'photoshopped' posts

Kim Kardashian Just Explained All The Photoshop Rumours Surrounding Her Instagram

All of the biggest 2022 albums...

All The Albums Coming Out In 2022: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Lizzo & More

Music

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star