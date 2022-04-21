How Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Is Set To Top Rich List With £240 Million Fortune

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster is set to earn over £200million by the time she's 18. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter Stormi Webster already has an eye-watering net worth for a four-year-old and it’s only set to soar!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stormi Webster is the daughter of multi-millionaire makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and successful rapper Travis Scott, so it’s no surprise her bank account is set to reflect that with a staggering net worth.

The four-year-old is without a doubt one of the wealthiest kids in Hollywood thanks to her very famous family, and is reportedly set to amass a jaw-dropping £240million fortune by the time she is 18!

Here’s a breakdown of how Stormi is expected to step into a whole new chapter of wealth over the years and her current net worth…

Kim Kardashian And Ariana Grande Awkwardly Exchanged Pete Davidson Lyrics Years Ago

Stormi Webster already has a huge net worth at only four years old. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

What is Stormi Webster’s net worth?

Stormi’s current net worth in 2022 is said to be around $410million (£313million).

Her whopping fortune comes from her famous parents’ bank balances and of course, Kylie has already filed several trademarks under Stormi’s name so that she can follow in her businesswoman footsteps when she’s older.

Stormi Webster is expected to follow in her mum Kylie Jenner's financial footsteps. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

How will Stormi Webster earn £240million by 18 years old?

Stormi has huge earning potential, according to an expert, who told this tabloid: “Kylie earns more than Kim Kardashian per social media post, so Stormi has almost unlimited earning power. Launching a brand at four will set her up for life.

“Kylie is a make-up guru, so perhaps the brand would be make-up for children. Kids want to copy their mums.”

Kylie ranks as the highest earner out of her family members from her Instagram account, with the CEO being able to earn around £497,000 per sponsored post to her 327million followers, so we can only assume Stormi would follow in her footsteps.

Stormi Webster is already a multi-millionaire. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Stormi Webster's parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have an impressive joint net worth. Picture: Alamy

She also has some impressive assets to her name already, including her own diamond rings, a £12,000 Hermes backpack that she takes to school, a Chanel bag worth £8,000 and a string of other accessories by some huge designers.

That’s not all - the four-year-old even has a toddler-sized Mercedes G-class car, which comes with a whopping price tag of £100,000!

Kylie’s daughter is also thought to be a higher earner compared to other celeb kids, including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter North, and Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter Blue Ivy.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital