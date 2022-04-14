How Much Money Each Of The Kardashians Earn From Instagram

14 April 2022, 14:45

The Kardashians have a huge combined net worth and can also earn a staggering amount from Instagram
The Kardashians have a huge combined net worth and can also earn a staggering amount from Instagram. Picture: Alamy
Here’s how much each of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters can earn from Instagram posts including Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kris, Kendall and Kylie.

The Kardashians have built themselves an empire after soaring to fame in 2007 following their hit show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The famous family’s E! show went strong for 20 seasons and wrapped last year to give way for their brand new series on Hulu and Disney Plus; The Kardashians.

Of course, it’s no surprise the family are one of the wealthiest in Hollywood - each with a staggering net worth.

But did you know they can each earn a seriously eye-watering amount just from their Instagram posts?

Here’s how much Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kris, Kendall and Kylie earn from posting sponsored posts on the ‘gram…

How much the Kardashians earn from Instagram

The Kardashians all collectively have 1.3billion Instagram followers altogether, and of course, with their individual brands, are worth a lot per sponsored post.

Makeup queen Kylie rakes in as the highest earner from Instagram out of her sisters, with billionaire CEO Kim coming in second.

Let’s take a look at the figures according to AskGamblers.com via this tabloid

Kylie Jenner - 327million followers - £497,000 per post

Kim Kardashian - 300 million followers - £455,000 per post

Khloé Kardashian - 234 million followers - £354,000 per post

Kendall Jenner - 230 million followers - £349,000 per post

Kourtney Kardashian - 169 million followers - £256,000 per post

Kris Jenner - 46.8 million followers - £71,000 per post

Scott Disick - 26.5 million followers - £40,000 per post

