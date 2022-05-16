Kylie Jenner Takes Daughter Stormi To First Award Show To Support Travis Scott

Stormi Webster made a rare red carpet appearance with Kylie Jenner to support Travis Scott. Picture: Getty

Stormi Webster made a rare red carpet appearance alongside her parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi turned heads at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 as the mum and daughter attended in support of Kylie’s rapper beau, Travis Scott.

Travis had his biggest fans there as he was set to perform at the event at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Are Officially Married

Making a rare red carpet appearance as a family, Kylie wore a long fitted grey and white dress as she held hands with her 4-year-old daughter, who stole the show to win a one-shoulder white dress.

Meanwhile, the ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper dressed in a dark grey suit and a white t-shirt.

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi made a rare red carpet appearance. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Stormi supported Travis Scott at the Billboard Music Awards. Picture: Getty

This is the family’s first red carpet appearance as a three since they gained a new family member - a baby boy.

The makeup mogul gave birth to her son in February, who she revealed was formerly named Wolf Webster before she and her boyfriend decided to change his name.

Although she is yet to reveal Stormi’s younger brother’s name, an array of rumoured names have been swirling around the internet with fan theories sharing guesses.

Kylie Jenner supported Travis Scott at the Billboard Music Awards. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Stormi stole the show at the Billboard Music Awards. Picture: Getty

Some have speculated if the name will pay homage to Travis Scott’s real name, Jacques.

Meanwhile, other speculated names have included ‘Kenny’, ‘Knight’ and even ‘Jacob’.

However, the reality TV star is yet to officially announce the name of her newborn.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital