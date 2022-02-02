On Air Now
2 February 2022
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated their daughter Stormi’s fourth birthday.
Kylie Jenner warmed fans’ hearts after sharing a rare family snap with her boyfriend Travis Scott and their adorable daughter, Stormi.
The Kardashian family all got together to wish Stormi a ‘happy birthday’ online as the daughter of the youngest Kar-Jenner sister turned four years old.
Kylie Jenner Fan Uncovers Biggest Clue Yet That She’s Given Birth To Second Baby
Kylie, who is expecting her second baby with Travis soon, posted a rare black and white photo with her beau and their baby girl and shared the sweetest caption.
“Our baby is 4. Happy birthday to the girl that changed my world,” she wrote.
Several family members took to the comments to celebrate Stormi, with momager Kris Jenner penning: “Happy Birthday precious Stormi!!! I love you!!!”, alongside a series of heart emojis.
“4! A full adult,” added Kendall Jenner.
Kylie’s dad, Caitlyn Jenner, simply added: “Happy birthday!!!!”
Stormi celebrated turning 4 a short few weeks ago with a joint birthday party with her cousin and Kim Kardashian’s daughter, Chicago, who also turned four years old.
Kylie is pregnant and expecting her second baby any day now, with her estimated due date to be around February time, according to reports.
Fans speculated that she had already welcomed baby number 2 weeks ago, however, Kylie swiftly shut down the rumours by sharing new snaps of her baby bump.
