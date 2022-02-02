Kylie Jenner Gives Fans Sweet Update About ‘Our Baby’ In Rare Family Photo

Kylie Jenner celebrated Stormi's fourth birthday as she approaches due date. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated their daughter Stormi’s fourth birthday.

Kylie Jenner warmed fans’ hearts after sharing a rare family snap with her boyfriend Travis Scott and their adorable daughter, Stormi.

The Kardashian family all got together to wish Stormi a ‘happy birthday’ online as the daughter of the youngest Kar-Jenner sister turned four years old.

Kylie, who is expecting her second baby with Travis soon, posted a rare black and white photo with her beau and their baby girl and shared the sweetest caption.

“Our baby is 4. Happy birthday to the girl that changed my world,” she wrote.

Kylie Jenner celebrated daughter Stormi's 4th birthday. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Stormi Webster has just turned four years old. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Several family members took to the comments to celebrate Stormi, with momager Kris Jenner penning: “Happy Birthday precious Stormi!!! I love you!!!”, alongside a series of heart emojis.

“4! A full adult,” added Kendall Jenner.

Kylie’s dad, Caitlyn Jenner, simply added: “Happy birthday!!!!”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting baby number 2 soon. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi in 2018. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Stormi celebrated turning 4 a short few weeks ago with a joint birthday party with her cousin and Kim Kardashian’s daughter, Chicago, who also turned four years old.

Kylie is pregnant and expecting her second baby any day now, with her estimated due date to be around February time, according to reports.

Fans speculated that she had already welcomed baby number 2 weeks ago, however, Kylie swiftly shut down the rumours by sharing new snaps of her baby bump.

