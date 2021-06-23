Khloe Kardashian's Update On Jordyn Woods And Tristan Thompson Scandal 2 Years On

23 June 2021, 12:34

Khloe Kardashian says she's forgiven Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian says she's forgiven Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson. Picture: Hulu/Instagram/PA
Khloe Kardashian has spoken out about where she stands with Jordyn Woods, two years after the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal.

The Kardashian Jenner sisters and momager Kris Jenner joined host Andy Cohen to reflect on the past 20 seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians as the show comes to an end.

Why Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Split Again As Drake's Wild Party Claims Emerge

In the long-anticipated reunion episode, Khloe was asked about where she stands with Jordyn Woods, two years after her now ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan kissed Kylie’s former BFF at a party.

The family then went on to cut ties with Jordyn - even long-term bestie Kylie.

Khloe Kardashian opened up about the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal
Khloe Kardashian opened up about the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Admitting she doesn’t speak to Jordyn anymore, Khloe made it clear that she had forgiven the 23-year-old former family friend.

She said: “I personally don’t talk to her, but I think she’s doing really well in her personal life. I think that’s a huge misconception [that I only forgave Tristan].

“That’s also the thing where some narratives aren’t as fun to pass around and spread like wildfire. I’ve actually tweeted, I’ve actually done Insta Stories. I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn.

“I think people make mistakes, people live, and they learn and I forgive both parties. How could I forgive Tristan and not Jordyn? That sounds asinine in my opinion.”

Kylie Jenner cut ties with former BFF Jordyn Woods following Tristan Thompson kiss
Kylie Jenner cut ties with former BFF Jordyn Woods following Tristan Thompson kiss. Picture: Getty
Khloe Kardashian says she has forgiven Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian says she has forgiven Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe went on to rekindle her relationship with NBA player Tristan last year, as they share their daughter True.

However, it emerged earlier this week that the couple have now called things off again, following continued 'trust issues'.

This comes after Tristan faced a number of cheating claims from other women amid reconciling.

In April, fans were also left shocked when Kris sent Jordyn a PR gift, with many thinking this meant that they had buried the hatchet.

