The Kardashian Kids Are On Tik Tok And It's Hilarious

26 November 2021, 13:52

It's a must-watch...
It's a must-watch... Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
We can't stop watching North West and Penelope Disick hop on this viral trend on Tik Tok!

Two members of the junior Kardashian clan have joined forces to make some pretty hilarious Tik Toks – and we can't stop watching!

Kourtney Kardashian shared an adorable clip to her personal account on the video-sharing platform, showing off her daughter Penelope Disick, and Kim Kardashian's eldest North West having a blast using the app.

Kanye West Admits He ‘Made Mistakes’ In Marriage And Wants Kim Kardashian Back

The cousins danced up a storm as they lip-synced to the viral sensation song 'Meet Me At Our Spot' by The Anxiety.

North West and Penelope Disick posted the cutest video online
North West and Penelope Disick posted the cutest video online. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The best friends, aged eight and nine, enthusiastically mouth along to the chorus of the song – which just so happens to be originally sung by family friend, Willow Smith!

It didn't take long for fans to flood the comments, with one user writing: "THE ICONIC DUO WE DIDN'T KNOW WE NEEDED."

Kourtney – who recently became engaged to Travis Barker – has racked up an impressive 5.4 million followers on Tik Tok, where she sometimes lets her three children with Scott Disick post content.

Watch the adorable video below!

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian often share snaps to the 'Gram of their kids
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian often share snaps to the 'Gram of their kids. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The famous tots are reported to be two of the closest of the many kids that are in the Kardashian clan, to mark Penelope's ninth birthday, Kim shared a sweet message on Instagram in July.

She wrote: "I hope when you grow up you see all the love and sweet messages and I can’t wait to show you all of the silly videos you and North make that I’ve saved over the years!"

Seems like there's plenty of Penelope X North videos out there in the ether!

What Tik Tok trend will the famous cousins hop on next?

