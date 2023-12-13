Why There Might Not Be A Kardashian Christmas Card This Year

Will there be a Kardashian picture this year? Picture: Instagram @kimkardashian

By Abbie Reynolds

The Kardashian family do the holidays big and Christmas cards are no exception. But they've released them less and less over the years, so will they be doing one in 2023? Probably not and here's why.

Even when the Kardashian clan was only a team of six, with the Kardashian sisters (Kim, Kourtney and Khloé), brother Rob and parents Robert and Kris, they indulged in some festive spirit for their annual Christmas card.

In true Kardashian fashion, the Christmas card is created from pictures taken at a very glam photoshoot, there's always a theme or a colour scheme, it's quite spectacular, as you'll see below.

Over the years the family has grown to a point where they can't even all fit in one picture - I mean they probably could on an ultra-wide lens, but they are all so busy that trying to schedule every family member is an impossible task.

In 2019 it all came to a head when Kim tried to organise the family Christmas shoot, lots of people complained about scheduling and according to a PEOPLE source Kim was "over the drama" and opted to do her Christmas card with just her then-husband Kanye West and their kids.

So in recent years they have done smaller, individual family shoots and we've even seen Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble create a Christmas card of just the two of them.

But will there be a 2023 Kardashian Christmas card? Here's a look back at some of their best seasonal cards and why the Kardashian-Jenner team probably won't get together for a festive photoshoot in 2023.

Kardashian Christmas picture 2021. Picture: Instagram @kimkardashian

Will there be a 2023 Kardashian family Christmas card?

It is very unlikely that we will see the Kardashian sisters, Jenner sisters et al. come together this Christmas for a crimbo card photoshoot. It had began to prove a hard task in recent years anyway but with the arrival of Kourtney's and Travis Barker's baby Rocky Thirteen it'll be even harder to get the family together.

Kourtney will be completely enwrapped in the new born baby phase and probably won't be up for a full blown holiday photoshoot. However, one thing the Kardashians never miss is their annual Christmas Eve get together hosted by the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris.

Kris' Christmas Eve party always has an A-list guest list, in the past the likes of Paris Hilton, Quavo and Elon Musk have been in attendance.

To make us feel better about the lack of a 2023 Kardashian card, we've taken a look back at all of their season's greetings cards over the years and picked out some faves.

1. 2017

The Kardashian's 2017 Christmas card. Picture: X/@KimKardashian

After they missed their 2016 Christmas shoot, the family made up for it in 2017 by making it quite a spectacle. They revealed a 'piece' of the card every day via social media, until a final card was shared at Christmas.

Notably Kylie Jenner, who was pregnant with her first child Stormi, sat this one out.

2. 2015

In 2015 the Christmas card featured just the babies. Picture: X/@KimKardashian

In 2015 the eldest of Kris' grandchildren starred in the Christmas card and it was adorable! North West posed with her cousins (from left) Penelope, Mason and Reign Disick.

3. 2019

Kardashian-West Christmas 2019. Picture: Instagram @kimkardashian

In 2019 it all got far too complicated to organise a family pic. Kim who was the Queen of the Christmas photoshoot fell into hot water with her family over scheduling and decided to fly this year solo.

Instead we got this gorgeous picture of the Kardashian-West family. Photographed is Kim and her then-husband Kanye with their four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Explaining the reason behind taking individual family pics, a source told PEOPLE: "Last year when Kim organised it, there was a lot of complaining. It really stressed her out. She was over the drama and decided to do one for just her family this year."

4. 2022

The Kardashian girls slay in 2022. Picture: Instagram @kimkardashian

Technically, this isn't a Christmas card but it is the first time in a long time that all the Kardashian-Jenner ladies got together for a festive picture and they look fab, so we had to include!

