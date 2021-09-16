Kanye West’s Rare Kim Kardashian Post Is The Biggest Clue They’re Back Together Yet

Kanye West applauded Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look in a rare Instagram post. Picture: Getty

Kanye West has fuelled Kim Kardashian reconciliation rumours after supporting his ex’s Met Gala look.

Kanye West has fans thinking that his relationship with Kim Kardashian might be back on after he shared a rare post on Instagram dedicated to his ex.

Just days after the KUWTK star donned an unusual all-black outfit that covered her from head to toe, the Yeezy mogul has shared a supportive post applauding the much-talked-about look.

Kanye simply shared two photos of Kim sporting the Balenciaga custom made outfit, which became the second post on his Instagram page.

This is the latest clue in the rumours that Kimye are back on, following on from Kim’s continued support at Kanye’s ‘Donda’ listening parties in recent months.

Are Kanye West and Kim Kardashian back together? Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

The mother-of-four even took to the stage wearing a Balenciaga Couture wedding dress during his final song of the night at the event, sparking a serious amount of speculation that the pair had rekindled their romance.

Although Kanye didn’t attend the 2021 Met Gala with Kim, he was the brains behind her look, with TMZ reporting that he “gave Kim the courage to push the envelope with creativity and people’s imagination through art” with the outfit.

Kimye have kept things amicable since their split in February - when the reality TV star filed for divorce from her husband of six years.

Kanye West has fuelled rumours he's back with Kim Kardashian. Picture: Alamy

They share joint custody of their four children; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm and have spent time as a family multiple times since they ended things.

Kanye enjoyed a brief romance with model and Bradley Cooper’s ex Irina Shayk following his split from Kim, but the two stars went their separate ways last month.

The A-list pair are yet to address rumours of their alleged reconciliation.

