Kanye West allegedly cheated on Kim Kardashian with a famous singer. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram/Alamy

By Capital FM

Rumours of Kanye West’s infidelity in his marriage to Kim Kardashian has been fuelled by claims he ‘cheated on her with an A-list singer’.

Rumours of Kanye West cheating on Kim Kardashian during their marriage started circulating after he hinted at being unfaithful in a track on his new album ‘Donda’.

Kimye filed for divorce in February this year after six years of marriage and now it has been said that the rapper ‘cheated’ on the reality TV star shortly after the birth of their second child, Saint.

Sources have claimed that the other woman is also an artist and a star in her own right.

An insider told this tabloid that the Yeezy rapper ‘cheated on Kim with an A-list singer’ around the time of Saint’s birth in 2015.

Kanye West is rumoured to have cheated on Kim Kardashian with a famous singer. Picture: Alamy

The source claimed: “Kanye cheated on Kim with an A-list singer.

"At the time it happened, Kanye was mainly living in his bachelor pad in Hollywood because it was closer to his studio and he wasn't going to go home to Kim and newborn baby when he'd been partying late in the studio.

"That was a really rough time for them. Kim wasn't feeling herself - the breastfeeding, the extra weight, the baby in the bedroom, the early morning exercise routines and juice diets - and Kanye was out late a lot."

Kanye West allegedly 'cheated' on Kim Kardashian. Picture: Alamy

Kim and Kanye have four children together. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

The alleged affair apparently put a lot of stress on Kim, with the insider adding: “It was tough on Kim because she'd just given birth, was struggling and thought it was all because of how she looked - it put a lot of pressure on her at a time when she was at her most vulnerable.

"It's really sad. She blamed herself and vowed to 'bounce back' hotter than ever."

This comes after Kanye’s confessional lyrics in his track ‘Hurricane’ hinted at the struggles in his marriage with the KUWTK star as he sang: “Here I go actin' too rich, here I go with a new chick. And I know what the truth is, still playin' after two kids".

Kim and Kanye are yet to address the rumours.

