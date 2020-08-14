The Kissing Booth’s Joey King Reveals Real Reason She’s Against Dating Actors Following Jacob Elordi Split

Joey King revealed she wouldn't date her co-star again after splitting from Jacob Elordi. Picture: PA/Instagram

The Kissing Booth’s Joey King, who has been linked to her co-star, Taylor Zakhar Perez, has revealed she wouldn’t date an actor again following her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi.

Since The Kissing Booth 2 dropped, fans have been hooked on the on-screen relationships between Joey King (Elle Evans), Taylor Zakhar Perez (Marco) and Jacob Elordi (Noah Flynn).

However, it turns out their off-screen relationships are even more intense, as a lot of people will know that Joey and Jacob dated before the Netflix sequel dropped.

Not only that - but Joey and Taylor have had some serious dating rumours floating around in recent weeks, but now the 21-year-old actress has set the record straight about her plans for future relationships.

Joining the Howard Stern show, in America, Joey revealed that it is ‘really tough’ to date a fellow actor and wouldn’t do it again.

Joey King said she 'learned a lot' from ex Jacob Elordi. Picture: PA

It seemed she has no regrets about having dated Euphoria star Jacob, saying: "I think it’s a good thing we dated in the first place. I learned the most I’ve ever learned in my life from him.”

However, when asked if she would be romantically involved with a co-star or actor again, she said: "No. I couldn’t.

“I think that it’s awesome to date someone who's in your field, who gets it, but doing the same exact thing as somebody is tough. It’s really tough."

Joey revealed that it can sometimes get competitive between actors in a relationship, saying: “You’re not thinking I’m competing with this person, ever. What you’re thinking is I hope that this success that either of us is having, you’re thinking mostly about yourself in the way that you hope this opportunity I’m getting is not hurting their feelings."

Fans have speculated about whether or not Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez are an item. Picture: Instagram

“I know a lot of actors who are with actors and married to actors and it works amazing and that’s awesome, but I’ve dated a few actors before,” she added.

Joey dated Jacob after meeting on the set of The Kissing Booth, back in 2017, and called time on their relationship in February last year.

She has since been linked to 28-year-old Taylor after a series of heartfelt posts about each other.

Although he recently shut down the rumours, he did admit that he would ‘love to date’ Joey.

