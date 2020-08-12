Taylor Zakhar Perez Calls Joey King ‘A Goddess’ After Saying He’d ‘Love To Date’ Her

Taylor Zakhar Perez called rumoured love interest Joey King 'a goddess'. Picture: Netflix / Joey King/Instagram

The Kissing Booth 2 co-stars Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King are continuing to fuel speculation they’re dating.

The Kissing Booth 2 actors Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King are doing little to dispel rumours they’re dating, after explaining they’ve become the best of friends since filming the Netflix hit.

Taylor, 28, who plays Marco, and Joey, who plays Elle regularly appear on one another’s Instagram in cute photos of them hanging out and Taylor even recently admitted in an interview he’d “love to date” the 21-year-old.

And now Taylor has branded the actress “a goddess” after sharing her stunning Cosmopolitan USA cover on Instagram Stories for his 4.3 million followers.

Taylor Zakhar Perez was clearly impressed with Joey King's Cosmo USA cover. Picture: Taylor Zakhar Perez/Instagram

Taylor and Joey star as Marco and Elle in The Kissing Booth 2. Picture: Netflix

“Anyone else shook?” He wrote alongside the cover image and a fire emoji, “@joeyking is a goddess.”

Joey appeared to confirm she’s dating someone new in her Cosmo interview, but remained coy when pressed for more details.

Meanwhile, Taylor said he’d ‘love to date’ Joey after they grew close while spending a lot of time together in quarantine.

Speaking on the Chicks in the Office podcast, the 28-year-old said: "We were quarantine buddies so I would see her all the time because we lived five minutes away from each other.”

Kissing Booth stars Joey and Taylor regularly hang out together. Picture: Taylor Zakhar Perez/Instagram

He continued: "We know what our relationship is, we love each other dearly. It’s been interesting how everyone has been trying to make something out of it but it’s fine.

"I mean, I would love to be dating Joey King, she’s dope.”

"I’m a huge fan of dating your friend, someone that you know and you trust because that’s where it all starts… with that trust.

"For me, non-sexual intimacy is so much more important to me at first. I’m all about the sensitive stuff…but it’s like, what’s the return on investment. If I’m investing this much time into someone I’m gonna be dating, I’m gonna make sure this is more than a three-month thing.”

Taylor has continued to praise Joey’s friendship since The Kissing Booth 2 dropped on Netflix, saying on her birthday she “welcomed her with open arms and love” from the day he joined the cast.

