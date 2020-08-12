Joey King Recalls Having To Kiss Ex Jacob Elordi In The Kissing Booth 2: ‘It Wasn’t Easy’

12 August 2020, 10:45 | Updated: 12 August 2020, 10:47

Jacob Elordi and Joey King dated for a year until early 2019
Jacob Elordi and Joey King dated for a year until early 2019. Picture: Getty / Netflix

Joey King and ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi had to keep things professional in The Kissing Booth 2.

Joey King, 21, and Jacob Elordi, 23, split before filming The Kissing Booth 2, after a relationship of just over a year, meaning their intimate scenes as Elle Evans and Noah Flynn would have been a tad uncomfortable.

Opening up about having to kiss her ex-boyfriend for the Netflix movie, Joey spoke to Cosmopolitan US about the scenes and admitted “there’s so much I want to say,” but kept it professional of course.

The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez Addresses Joey King Dating Rumours

She explained: “No one’s thinking to themselves, 'That was easy,' because it wasn’t. I’m sure people will analyse every movement and every detail. And you know what? Let them. But at the end of the day, I was just thrilled to be Elle Evans again.”

Jacob Elordi and Joey King split before filming The Kissing Booth 2
Jacob Elordi and Joey King split before filming The Kissing Booth 2. Picture: Getty

When pressed on what it was like to work alongside Jacob every day, Joey added: “There’s so much I want to say… What’s the most, um, correct way to go about this? Elle Evans needs her Noah Flynn, and whatever that means for my personal life, I’ll do anything to make sure the story of my character who I care about so much is complete.”

The 21-year-old also apparently smiled when quizzed on who she’s dating now, but didn’t reveal who it might be.

There’s speculation she’s dating Kissing Booth 2’s latest cast addition, Taylor Zakhar Perez after they’ve been seen spending a lot of time together, but the actor recently insisted they’re “the best of friends”.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actor, who plays Marco in the Netflix movie sequel, sat down to confess what’s really going on between him and Joey.

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King have grown close
Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King have grown close. Picture: Taylor Zakhar Perez/Instagram

Talking about their close friendship, he said: "We just kind of hit it off. When we were in South Africa, we had dinner together.

"I cooked for her, she cooked for me. We just became kind of like the best of friends.”

He later said he’d “love” to date her but everyone has “simply made something out of” their friendship.

