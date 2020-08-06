The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez Addresses Joey King Dating Rumours

Taylor Zakhar Perez has shut down the Joey King dating rumours. Picture: Instagram/Netflix

Taylor Zakhar Perez has revealed the truth behind the Joey King dating rumours after fans were convinced The Kissing Booth co-stars were in a relationship in real life.

The Kissing Booth's Taylor Zakhar Perez has finally addressed those pesky dating rumours which have been circulating for quite some time with his co-star, Joey King.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actor, who plays Marco in the Netflix movie sequel, sat down to confess what’s really going on between him and Joey, who plays Elle Evans.

Talking about their close friendship, he said: "We just kind of hit it off. When we were in South Africa, we had dinner together.

"I cooked for her, she cooked for me. We just became kind of like the best of friends.”

Taylor Zakhar Perez said he isn't dating Joey King. Picture: Instagram

Speaking about what it was like filming with Joey’s on-screen boyfriend and real-life ex-boyfriend, Jacob Elordi, he added: "I’m sure it was odd for her to go back into production with someone that she dated.

"And so, me being this new castmate and Joel [Courtney] being there and Meganne [Young], we kind of just all meshed really well together.

"When we got back to Los Angeles we just kept hanging out. We live really near each other.

"And then the quarantine hit and we kinda just needed someone to trust during that time, like, 'OK, I know you’re not going out. I know who you’re seeing.' So we just became really close.”

Taylor Zakhar Perez insisted he and Joey King are just friends. Picture: Instagram

The Kissing Booth co-stars are close friends. Picture: Instagram

As fans have seen, the pair have gotten really close over the past few weeks, and their flirty posts and heartfelt captions have led fans to think they’re more than friends.

However, Taylor actually shut down the dating rumours, adding: “Last weekend we went to celebrate her birthday and a friend of mine’s birthday. We just went together and had a good time.

"I love her. I love her dearly. I’d do anything for her. We’re not dating. I’ll end it with that.”

I think it’s safe to say fans everywhere will be shocked as they were so here for Team Marco!

