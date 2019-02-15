Joey King And Jacob Elordi Split: The Kissing Booth Stars Have Reportedly Broken Up

Jacob Elordi and Joey King unfollow one another on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The Kissing Booth stars Joey King and Jacob Elordi might have broken up after the pair seem to have stopped following each other on Instagram.

The Netflix show's lead actors, who'll star in the sequel of the film, had been dating after they fell in love on set during the filming of the first movie but fans now believe the dream is over for the couple.

Jacob Elordi and Joey King attend a screening of The Kissing Booth. Picture: Getty

Jacob Elordi had previously deleted all traces of the couple's joint photos on his Instagram account and now it looks like things have gone to a whole new level.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to realise that the dream couple had stopped following each other and posted the receipts on Twitter...

La linda pareja Joey King y Jacob Elordi han terminado, tan así que ya no se siguen en Instagram pic.twitter.com/HjzNene9uh — Leer Para Siempre (@LeerParaSiempre) February 14, 2019

Let's hope The Kissing Booth 2 isn't too much of an awkward watch when it's finally released - because let's face it, people are HYPED for it to come out.

Kissing booth 2 huhuhuhuhu😩😭 — tatskieé (@FaithFernandezz) February 15, 2019

KISSING BOOTH 2!!! CAN'T WAIT😍 — ana_ (@annalagatic) February 15, 2019

