Joey King And Jacob Elordi Split: The Kissing Booth Stars Have Reportedly Broken Up

15 February 2019, 15:31

Jacob Elordi and Joey King unfollow one another on Instagram
Jacob Elordi and Joey King unfollow one another on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The Kissing Booth stars Joey King and Jacob Elordi might have broken up after the pair seem to have stopped following each other on Instagram.

The Kissing Booth stars Joey King and Jacob Elordi's relationship may have come to an official end after the dreamy co-stars stopped following one another on Instagram.

The Netflix show's lead actors, who'll star in the sequel of the film, had been dating after they fell in love on set during the filming of the first movie but fans now believe the dream is over for the couple.

The Kissing Booth Author Reveals Secret Cameo In The Netflix Movie

Jacob Elordi and Joey King attend a screening of The Kissing Booth
Jacob Elordi and Joey King attend a screening of The Kissing Booth. Picture: Getty

Jacob Elordi had previously deleted all traces of the couple's joint photos on his Instagram account and now it looks like things have gone to a whole new level.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to realise that the dream couple had stopped following each other and posted the receipts on Twitter...

Let's hope The Kissing Booth 2 isn't too much of an awkward watch when it's finally released - because let's face it, people are HYPED for it to come out.

