The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez Reveals Which Celeb He’d ‘Love To Date’

Taylor Zakhar Perez has been romantically linked to Joey King. Picture: Netflix/Instagram

The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez recently admitted that he is single and he has now opened up about who he’d like to date, amid the Joey King dating rumours.

The Kissing Booth star Taylor Zakhar Perez has won the hearts of fans everywhere after playing Marco in the Netflix film and he has now revealed who he’d ‘love’ to date in real life!

Despite a number of rumours circulating that he was in a relationship with his co-star, Joey King, he recently denied that the pair were anything more than close friends.

However, he has now explained that he’d be honoured to pursue something more than a friendship with the 21-year-old actress.

Speaking on the Chicks in the Office podcast, the 28-year-old said: "We were quarantine buddies so I would see her all the time because we lived five minutes away from each other.”

Taylor Zakhar Perez said he'd 'love' to date Joey King. Picture: Instagram

He continued: "We know what our relationship is, we love each other dearly. It’s been interesting how everyone has been trying to make something out of it but it’s fine.

"I mean, I would love to be dating Joey King, she’s dope.”

"I’m a huge fan of dating your friend, someone that you know and you trust because that’s where it all starts… with that trust.

"For me, non-sexual intimacy is so much more important to me at first. I’m all about the sensitive stuff…but it’s like, what’s the return on investment. If I’m investing this much time into someone I’m gonna be dating, I’m gonna make sure this is more than a three-month thing.”

Taylor Zakhar Perez revealed he's single. Picture: Instagram

Taylor went on to say that he’s more into serious relationships and spending time with the ‘best’ people, adding: "I’m more into long-term goal wise when it comes to work and relationships and everything. Life’s short and you want to make sure you are spending it with the best people.

"I’m so much more turned on by emotional intimacy than sexual intimacy at first. It makes things so much easier, there’s less fights and everything.”

The pair have got super close since filming The Kissing Booth 2 together, sharing some seriously heartfelt posts about each other and even going on holiday together!

