The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez Reveals Which Celeb He’d ‘Love To Date’

11 August 2020, 13:57

Taylor Zakhar Perez has been romantically linked to Joey King
Taylor Zakhar Perez has been romantically linked to Joey King. Picture: Netflix/Instagram

The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez recently admitted that he is single and he has now opened up about who he’d like to date, amid the Joey King dating rumours.

The Kissing Booth star Taylor Zakhar Perez has won the hearts of fans everywhere after playing Marco in the Netflix film and he has now revealed who he’d ‘love’ to date in real life!

Despite a number of rumours circulating that he was in a relationship with his co-star, Joey King, he recently denied that the pair were anything more than close friends.

Kissing Booth 3: Will Netflix Film Be Released On Valentine's Day 2021?

However, he has now explained that he’d be honoured to pursue something more than a friendship with the 21-year-old actress.

Speaking on the Chicks in the Office podcast, the 28-year-old said: "We were quarantine buddies so I would see her all the time because we lived five minutes away from each other.”

Taylor Zakhar Perez said he'd 'love' to date Joey King
Taylor Zakhar Perez said he'd 'love' to date Joey King. Picture: Instagram

He continued: "We know what our relationship is, we love each other dearly. It’s been interesting how everyone has been trying to make something out of it but it’s fine.

"I mean, I would love to be dating Joey King, she’s dope.”

"I’m a huge fan of dating your friend, someone that you know and you trust because that’s where it all starts… with that trust.

"For me, non-sexual intimacy is so much more important to me at first. I’m all about the sensitive stuff…but it’s like, what’s the return on investment. If I’m investing this much time into someone I’m gonna be dating, I’m gonna make sure this is more than a three-month thing.”

Taylor Zakhar Perez revealed he's single
Taylor Zakhar Perez revealed he's single. Picture: Instagram

Taylor went on to say that he’s more into serious relationships and spending time with the ‘best’ people, adding: "I’m more into long-term goal wise when it comes to work and relationships and everything. Life’s short and you want to make sure you are spending it with the best people.

"I’m so much more turned on by emotional intimacy than sexual intimacy at first. It makes things so much easier, there’s less fights and everything.”

The pair have got super close since filming The Kissing Booth 2 together, sharing some seriously heartfelt posts about each other and even going on holiday together!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News

More News

See more More News

Are Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes dating? Are they in a relationship?

Are Jason Derulo And Jena Frumes Dating?

Yasmine Aisha Khalifa Holmgren is reportedly dating Stormzy and rumoured to be his new girlfriend.

Yasmine Aisha Khalifa Holmgren: Instagram & Age Of Stormzy’s ‘New Girlfriend’

Amy Hart has undergone a teeth transformation.

Amy Hart Teeth: Love Islander Shows Off £100,000 Transformation

Stranger Things' spin-off comic hinted at a potential season 4 plot line

Stranger Things 4 Plot Line Involving Steve And Dustin Hinted At In Spin-Off Comic

TV & Film

Miley Cyrus teases Dua Lipa collab from studio

When is 'She Is Miley Cyrus' Released? 'Midnight Sky' & Dua Lipa Collab On Seventh Album

Miley Cyrus

Harry Styles' performs 'Watermelon Sugar' live

What Is 'Watermelon Sugar' About? Everything Harry Styles Has Said About The Meaning And Lyrics

Harry Styles

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters