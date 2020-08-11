Kissing Booth 3: Will Netflix Film Be Released On Valentine's Day 2021?

'The Kissing Booth 3' could be released on Valentine's Day. Picture: The Kissing Booth/Netflix

The Kissing Booth 3 has been confirmed by Netflix, and now, the rom-com is rumoured to have a Valentine's Day 2021 release date...

The Kissing Booth 3 has officially been confirmed by Netflix much to the joy of fans around the world- and now, it's being speculated the third instalment could be set for a Valentine's Day release in 2021!

Here are all the clues the next Kissing Booth movie could be dropping on the most romantic day of the year...

Kissing Booth 3 Valentine's release date rumours

Despite the fact the second movie only just dropped on Netflix in July, the third instalment will be on its way sooner than most imagined, as it has in fact already been filmed!

Yup, savvy producers managed to shoot both the second and third films at the same time, which, considering production on almost every TV show and film was forced to halt for months during the COVID-19 pandemic, turned out to be a pretty good idea!

So, a February 14th release date would be a seven month gap between instalments, which is considerably smaller than the two year gap between the first and second, but the appetite for these films amongst fans is HUGE!

Plus, the whole film is basically made for the day, what with the love stories and let's not forget where it all began, with an actual kissing booth.

TKB also announced it was getting a sequel on Valentine's Day in 2019... so, they're totally on board with this vibe!

Kissing Booth 3 cast details

Seeing as both the second and third instalments were shot at the same time, we can't see any radically changing cast on the landscape, with Joey King (Elle Evans) and Jacob Elordi (Noah Flynn) keeping on their leading roles and Taylor Zakhar Perez settling into a more permanent role!

Filming took place both in LA and Cape Town, South Africa, with such a far away location most likely playing a part in why bosses decided to shoot both films at the same time, for practicality!

There was recently some mild drama between exes and co-stars Joey and Jacob, when the latter revealed in an interview with Variety he hadn't watched the second film.

Joey took to Twitter to call out Jacob for 'lying' only to quickly delete the tweet, which left fans in a flurry trying to work out if there was beef between the stars.

However, as the third film is already in the bag- there's no fear of a rift putting the franchise at risk, phew!

