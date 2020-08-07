Joey King Calls Out Kissing Booth Co-Star Jacob Elordi For Saying He 'Hasn't Seen' Netflix Sequel

7 August 2020, 10:36

Joey King shades Jacob Elordi for saying he 'hasn't seen' Kissing Booth 2
Joey King shades Jacob Elordi for saying he 'hasn't seen' Kissing Booth 2. Picture: Getty Images/ The Kissing Booth 2

Joey King has no time for her co-star and ex Jacob Elordi saying he 'hasn't seen' The Kissing Booth and threw shade his way in a now-deleted tweet.

The Kissing Booth star, Joey King, has called out her co-star and ex-boyfriend, Jacob Elordi after he said he 'hasn't seen' the sequel in an interview, claiming he's lying in a since deleted tweet- and we're wondering if any drama is set to unfold.

The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez Addresses Joey King Dating Rumours

During an interview with Variety, the 23-year-old Euphoria actor admitted: "I haven’t seen it. You’ve seen more than I have. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that, but I haven’t."

When he asked the interviewer if they liked it and they said, "Yeah, it was cute", Jacob replied, "Be honest."

In response to this slightly shady revelation whilst doing promotion for the film, Joey tweeted:

"Jacob watched it. He’s capping."

However, the 21-year-old deleted the tweet, but not before countless fans took screenshots of it.

Joey King tweets and deletes shady message about Jacob Elordi
Joey King tweets and deletes shady message about Jacob Elordi. Picture: Twitter @JoeyKing

Fans watched on as the shady tweet emerged which basically called out Jacob for lying, with one writing, "I just saw that Jacob lied about not watching Kissing booth and Joey exposed his ass well."

There has been a running joke amongst fans of the 23-year-old Australian actor that he isn't a fan of the films in which he plays Noah Flynn.

They often compare his apparent 'dislike' of the franchise' to Robert Pattinson's role as Edward Cullen in Twilight.

However, it has already been confirmed there will be a third instalment of the hugely popular Netflix film series, which will see Joey and Jacob reprise their roles once more, which has us thinking he can't really be that bummed about them?!

In other TKB news, Jacob actually revealed he would look at photos of when he and Joey were a couple to help make him tear up before an emotional scene.

Joey and Jacob dated for a year after filming the first movie, splitting at the end of 2018 but clearly remaining on good terms as they've managed to continue working with each other.

Neither party have revealed why they ended their relationship, and Jacob's revelation has only made fans more curious about what went down between the superstar duo.

