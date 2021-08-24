Jesy Nelson Opens Up About Relationship With Little Mix Since Leaving Band

Jesy Nelson admitted she doesn't speak to the Little Mix girls much anymore. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram/Getty

By Capital FM

Jesy Nelson has spoken about whether she’s stayed in touch with her former Little Mix bandmates since she quit the group last year.

Jesy Nelson has opened up about her relationship with her former Little Mix bandmates; Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall.

As we approach the release of Jesy’s debut solo single, the songstress revealed that she hasn’t spoken with the ‘Confetti’ singers as much since she left the band in December 2020.

When asked if they've been in touch, she told The Guardian: "No, not as much. Not now.

“I think we all need time. It’s a big thing that’s happened.”

Jesy Nelson admitted she doesn't talk to her former Little Mix bandmates. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram

Going on to address whether she thinks the girls will remain together as a trio, Jesy added: “I reckon they’ll look after their babies, go off and do their own things for a while, then make a comeback together."

She sweetly went on to say that she’s still rooting for the gals and still ‘loves them’.

Jesy added: “I think they’re just as sick as a three. They’re still doing it for girl power.

“I still love them to pieces. They were like my sisters.”

Little Mix's Perrie and Leigh-Anne have both welcomed their babies. Picture: Getty

Jesy has been keeping fans updated with what’s next for her as she’s teased snippets of her debut solo track, and fans even have a theory her first bop will feature Nicki Minaj.

Perrie and Leigh-Anne have now both welcomed their first babies into the world, with Leigh-Anne giving birth to twins just a few days before Perrie announced the arrival of her newborn!

We’re so glad to see all the Little Mix gals doing so well!

