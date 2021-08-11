Fans Have Figured Out Who Jesy Nelson’s Next Collab Is With And We’re Freaking Out

Jesy Nelson has a very exciting potential collaborator in the works. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Capital FM

Jesy Nelson's solo music is finally coming! Here's everything we know about a rumoured upcoming collaboration.

Jesy Nelson has been teasing her solo music for some time now and fans can’t help but become internet sleuths to try and figure out all the musical intel!

It seems that the ex-Little Mix member’s debut album is imminent – but what artists will she be collaborating with on the highly-anticipated record?

Looks like we can expect to see a track from Jesy and a certain iconic female rapper and soon…

Jesy Nelson has been tirelessly working on solo material. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

You guessed it! Nelson stans are convinced that the songstress has joined forces with none other than Nicki Minaj and they have evidence too.

Recently the 30-year-old singer did a full blackout to her Instagram page, which can only mean one thing – a new era pending!

Fans instantly began looking for clues that alluded to any information on the upcoming project. All of the X Factor alumna's photographs were deleted and her profile picture was set to a simple pink circle, is this hue relevant to her next release?

Little Mix have previously collaborated with Nicki Minaj. Picture: Getty

🚨 Nicki Minaj was rumored shooting a music video in this pink theme set a few days ago! Could it be for her rumored collab with Jesy Nelson as we know Jesy changed her profile pic to a pink background 👀💗



Source: @/mendes.naws on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/wY0KYvJqfR — Jesy Nelson Stats (@StatsJesyNelson) August 8, 2021

The Twittersphere was alight with speculation of who the former Mixer could be working with, it wasn't long before sleuths uncovered that rapping icon, Nicki Minaj, had recently filmed a music video with a pink theme!

The Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out star was also spotted on set for a music video, all signs are pointing towards a release very soon from both pop sensations...

Nicki Minaj is speculated to be working with Jesy Nelson. Picture: Nicki Minaj/Instagram

Nicki has previously collaborated with the newly solo singer on the mega-hit 'Woman Like Me' with Little Mix back in 2018 – so it's not crazy to imagine these two powerhouses working together again!

Fingers crossed that Twitter is right!

🚨 Jesy was seen filming a music video yesterday! Her stylist also posted a story about “2 days shoot” which might be about Jesy’s video shoot. 👀 #jesynelson



JESY NELSON IS COMING pic.twitter.com/qmTpuKKdbE — Jesy Nelson Stats (@StatsJesyNelson) August 5, 2021

Jesy Nelson and Nicki Minaj coming soon is all I need to get through the month — Taelor 🥑 (@TaelorRankin) August 11, 2021

The track is widely-considered to be titled 'Boys' and we already have our hopes up that this release is in the pipeline!

What else will Jesy's new era have in store?

