Fans Have Figured Out Who Jesy Nelson’s Next Collab Is With And We’re Freaking Out

11 August 2021, 17:57

Jesy Nelson has a very exciting potential collaborator in the works
Jesy Nelson has a very exciting potential collaborator in the works. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jesy Nelson's solo music is finally coming! Here's everything we know about a rumoured upcoming collaboration.

Jesy Nelson has been teasing her solo music for some time now and fans can’t help but become internet sleuths to try and figure out all the musical intel!

It seems that the ex-Little Mix member’s debut album is imminent – but what artists will she be collaborating with on the highly-anticipated record?

Jesy Nelson Solo Music: Everything We Know About Career Away From Little Mix Including Lyrics

Looks like we can expect to see a track from Jesy and a certain iconic female rapper and soon…

Jesy Nelson has been tirelessly working on solo material
Jesy Nelson has been tirelessly working on solo material. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

You guessed it! Nelson stans are convinced that the songstress has joined forces with none other than Nicki Minaj and they have evidence too.

Recently the 30-year-old singer did a full blackout to her Instagram page, which can only mean one thing – a new era pending!

Fans instantly began looking for clues that alluded to any information on the upcoming project. All of the X Factor alumna's photographs were deleted and her profile picture was set to a simple pink circle, is this hue relevant to her next release?

Little Mix have previously collaborated with Nicki Minaj
Little Mix have previously collaborated with Nicki Minaj. Picture: Getty

The Twittersphere was alight with speculation of who the former Mixer could be working with, it wasn't long before sleuths uncovered that rapping icon, Nicki Minaj, had recently filmed a music video with a pink theme!

The Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out star was also spotted on set for a music video, all signs are pointing towards a release very soon from both pop sensations...

Nicki Minaj is speculated to be working with Jesy Nelson
Nicki Minaj is speculated to be working with Jesy Nelson. Picture: Nicki Minaj/Instagram

Nicki has previously collaborated with the newly solo singer on the mega-hit 'Woman Like Me' with Little Mix back in 2018 – so it's not crazy to imagine these two powerhouses working together again!

Fingers crossed that Twitter is right!

The track is widely-considered to be titled 'Boys' and we already have our hopes up that this release is in the pipeline!

What else will Jesy's new era have in store?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything you need to know about Lizzo's new album

Your Guide To Lizzo’s New Album Including Features, Tracklist & More

The Kissing Booth fans are convinced Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King are dating

The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez And Joey King's Complete Friendship Timeline: From On-Screen Romance To Real Life Dating Rumours
Fans have resurfaced a throwback interview of Jay Sean talking about Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik’s First Performance Was Six Years Before One Direction & With Jay Sean

Harry Styles is on the verge of his HS3 era

Harry Styles’ New Era Is Pending And Here’s What It Looks Like

Has Mary Bedford had surgery? Inside the Love Islander's transformation

Mary Bedford Before Love Island: Her Transformation As She Admits Surgery Procedures

Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande are huge fans of each other

Billie Eilish Proves She's Still The Ultimate Ariana Grande Stan

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2