Jesy Nelson is on the verge of releasing her brand new solo single, after leaving Little Mix at the end of 2020.

Jesy Nelson has reportedly completed her debut single and it’s due for release in September according to the tabloids.

The former Little Mix member has spent the past nine months working on her solo music and is preparing to release her first song.

The tune will accompany an “energetic video”, which she gave a glimpse at on Instagram Stories recently.

Jesy Nelson's new era is pending
Jesy Nelson's new era is pending. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram
Jesy Nelson left Little Mix at the end of 2020
Jesy Nelson left Little Mix at the end of 2020. Picture: Getty

Posting a picture of her rehearsals for the music video, Jesy wrote: “My team silly,” with a snap of her team and backing dancers.

“Pure hearts will always prosper Pharaohs,” she added.

Jesy also added words seemingly hinting at her new song, including ‘time to shine,’ ‘shmoke,’ ‘unf***able’, ‘alpha’ and ‘animalistic’.

When is Jesy’s new single coming out?

Jesy’s first solo single will apparently be released in September, but a confirmed date is yet to be announced.

The 30-year-old is also keeping the name of the song under wraps.

Does Jesy have a new album coming out?

Jesy has been teasing her new era for quite some time, and with a new era typically comes an entire new album.

In July she shared a couple of stunning selfies, writing: “New era pending,” so we’re predicting she’s got a stack of songs ready for an EP.

